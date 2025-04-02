Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: The European Central Bank Authorizes Credit Agricole S.A. To Increase Banco BPM Stake To 19.9%


2025-04-02 02:17:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Montrouge, April 2nd , 2025

The European Central Bank authorizes Credit Agricole S.A.
to increase Banco BPM stake to 19.9%

Further to the press release of December 6, 2024, Crédit Agricole S.A. informs that:

  • On April 1st, the European Central Bank authorized Crédit Agricole S.A. – under the qualifying holding regime – to cross the 10% threshold in the share capital of Banco BPM S.p.A. (“Banco BPM”) and, therefore, to hold a stake up to 19.9%.
  • During Q4-24 and Q1-25, Crédit Agricole S.A entered into additional instruments relating to Banco BPM shares and has now a position through derivatives reaching 9.9% of Banco BPM's share capital.
  • Crédit Agricole S.A intends to exercise its right to physical delivery of all Banco BPM shares underlying the position of derivatives1; as a result, Crédit Agricole S.A will hold 19.8% of Banco BPM's share capital.

As stated in the press release of December 6, 2024, the increase of its stake is consistent with Crédit Agricole's strategy as a long-term investor and partner of Banco BPM.

Crédit Agricole S.A. does not intend to launch a public offer for the capital of Banco BPM.

Consequently,

  • In Q1 2025, the increased position in derivatives relating to Banco BPM's share capital has a limited impact on Crédit Agricole S.A CET1 ratio.
  • In Q2 2025, the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A will be impacted by c.-20 bps, resulting both from the increased stake in Banco BPM and from the impact linked to the crossing of the exemption threshold applicable to the deduction of significant equity investments in the financial sector.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cécile Mouton + 33 1 57 72 86 79 ...
Institutional Shareholders + 33 1 43 23 04 31 ...
Individual Shareholders + 33 8 00 00 07 77 ...

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS

Alexandre Barat + 33 6 19 73 60 28 ...
Olivier Tassain + 33 6 75 90 26 66 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.f r


1 Once it receives the last needed authorization from Bank of Italy.

Attachment

  • 2025 04 01 PR The European Central Bank authorizes Credit Agricole S.A. to increase Banco BPM stake to 19.9% - vdéf

MENAFN02042025004107003653ID1109380685

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search