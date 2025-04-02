Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Watches & Wonders Geneva 2025


2025-04-02 02:13:21
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Perpetuating a Dream: The Excalibur Grande Complication

Mr. Roger Dubuis was a dedicated watchmaker who spent his lifetime imagining new and expressive ways to celebrate the most iconic complications. On the 30th anniversary of his namesake Maison, the watchmakers he inspired are proving that their founder's emotive dream is still in beautiful motion.
Introducing the Excalibur Grande Complication.
Not only does this exclusive timepiece honour 30 years of a singular watchmaking journey, but it also combines the rarity of three prestigious complications and a Biretrograde signature, all stamped by the excellence of Poinon de Genve certification.


