Rakuten Symphony And Nirmata Announce Successful Testing And Certification For Kyverno Policy Engine For Rakuten Cloud Solutions

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Symphony, Inc. and Nirmata , Inc., today announced successful testing and certification for Kyverno, the policy engine designed for Kubernetes, on Rakuten Cloud-Native Platform and Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage. The integrated solution will allow Rakuten Cloud customers to leverage Kyverno to enforce security and policies in their Kubernetes® deployments.

"Rakuten Cloud offers ease-of-use automation with industry-leading features including data security and compliance enforcement in cloud-native environments," said Partha Seetala, President of Cloud Business Unit at Rakuten Symphony. "With Nirmata and Kyverno, Rakuten Cloud customers in sensitive and critical industries like health care and finance benefit from Kyverno's policy-as-a-code approach."

Rakuten Cloud offers robust data access controls and encryption mechanisms to protect sensitive data in edge environments. Kyverno adds enhanced policy enforcement and governance capabilities within Rakuten Cloud solutions, allowing users to define and apply custom policies for security, compliance, and operational best practices across all Kubernetes clusters. This enables granular control over resource configurations and workload deployments, ensuring consistency and security at scale.

"Integrating Kyverno with Rakuten Cloud-Native Platform empowers users with robust, policy-driven governance across their distributed Kubernetes environments," said Ritesh Patel, Co-Founder and Vice President, Products at Nirmata, the creators of Kyverno. "By providing a centralized policy engine that works seamlessly with Rakuten Cloud-Native Platform's multi-cluster management, we enable enterprises to maintain compliance and data security while accelerating their cloud-native initiatives by enabling developer self-service. Kyverno's declarative approach to policy management aligns perfectly with Rakuten Cloud's goal of simplifying Kubernetes operations across diverse infrastructures."

Kyverno's policy-as-code approach allows users to define policies while eliminating the need for complex programming. This integration with Rakuten Cloud-Native Platform and Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage allows users to apply these policies consistently, ensuring uniform security and compliance posture regardless of the underlying infrastructure. Additionally, Kyverno's ability to mutate and validate resources at runtime provides real-time enforcement and prevents misconfigurations before they impact production environments, adding significant value to Rakuten Cloud customers. Nirmata Control Hub, a central platform designed to manage Kyverno policies, enables security and automation for Kubernetes at scale.

Rakuten Cloud provides industry-leading cloud-native platform and Software Defined storage solutions designed for automation and AI. Rakuten Cloud-Native Platform provides these advantages using an intuitive, declarative interface, with advanced automation, that reduces deployment complexity, timelines and human error, with high availability which ensures no single point of failure. Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage offers high-performance capabilities at scale for diverse applications including AI/ML, retail, IoT, and gaming. Rakuten Cloud-Native Storage stands out from competing solutions in delivering true application awareness without requiring extensive Kubernetes and storage expertise.

Please visit Nirmata at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in London on April 1-4, 2025 at booth N660, and at the Kyverno Booth 17B at the CNCF Project Pavilion, and Rakuten Symphony at booth S763.

About Rakuten Symphony

Rakuten Symphony is changing supply chain norms and disrupting outmoded thinking that threatens the industry's pursuit of rapid innovation and growth. Based on proven modern infrastructure practices, its open interface platforms make it possible to launch and operate advanced services in a fraction of the time and cost of conventional approaches, with no compromise to network quality or security. Rakuten Symphony has operations in Japan, the United States, Singapore, India, South Korea, Europe, and the Middle East Africa region.

About Nirmata

Nirmata is a leading provider of cloud-native policy and governance solutions, empowering enterprises to innovate securely at scale. Powered by Kyverno, a popular open-source Kubernetes policy engine with over 3.2 billion downloads, Nirmata enables real-time policy enforcement across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructures, ensuring secure and compliant operations at scale. For more information, visit or follow Nirmata on GitHub , X , and LinkedIn .

