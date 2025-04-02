Haffner Energy Successfully Achieves €7M Capital Increase Through ABSA Issuance With Preferential Subscription Rights (PSR)
|Before Capital Increase
|After Capital Increase
|Number of Shares
|Capital %
|Voting Rights
|Exercisable Voting Rights %
|Number of Shares
|Capital %
|Voting Rights
|Exercisable Voting Rights %
|Haffner Participation
|17 824 000
|39,88%
|35 648 000
|45,15%
|20 199 000
|32,48%
|38 023 000
|39,42%
|Eurefi
|5 741 600
|12,85%
|11 483 200
|14,54%
|8 311 600
|13,37%
|14 053 200
|14,57%
|Concert sub-total
|23 565 600
|52,73%
|47 131 200
|59,69%
|28 510 600
|45,85%
|52 076 200
|53,99%
|Vicat
|1 175 000
|2,63%
|1 175 000
|1,49%
|3 675 000
|5,91%
|3 675 000
|3,81%
|Eren Industries
|1 000 000
|2,24%
|2 000 000
|2,53%
|1 391 302
|2,24%
|2 391 302
|2,48%
|Kouros
|11 826 112
|26,46%
|21 920 542
|27,76%
|11 826 112
|19,02%
|21 920 542
|22,73%
|HRS
|1 000 000
|2,24%
|1 000 000
|1,27%
|1 000 000
|1,61%
|1 000 000
|1,04%
|Free float
|5 736 238
|12,83%
|5 736 238
|7,26%
|15 388 680
|24,75%
|15 388 680
|15,95%
|Self-holding
|390 507
|0,87%
|-
|0,00%
|390 507
|0,63%
|-
|0,00%
|Total
|44 693 457
|100%
|78 962 980
|100%
|62 182 201
|100%
|96 451 724
|100%
|After Capital Increase
|After Warrants exercise
|Number of Shares
|Capital %
|Voting Rights
|Exercisable Voting Rights %
|Number of Shares
|Capital %
|Voting Rights
|Exercisable Voting Rights %
|Haffner Participation
|20 199 000
|32,48%
|38 023 000
|39,42%
|20 990 666
|30,86%
|38 814 666
|37,95%
|Eurefi
|8 311 600
|13,37%
|14 053 200
|14,57%
|9 168 266
|13,48%
|14 909 866
|14,58%
|Concert sub-total
|28 510 600
|45,85%
|52 076 200
|53,99%
|30 158 932
|44,34%
|53 724 532
|52,53%
|Vicat
|3 675 000
|5,91%
|3 675 000
|3,81%
|4 508 333
|6,63%
|4 508 333
|4,41%
|Eren Industries
|1 391 302
|2,24%
|2 391 302
|2,48%
|1 521 736
|2,24%
|2 521 736
|2,47%
|Kouros
|11 826 112
|19,02%
|21 920 542
|22,73%
|11 826 112
|17,39%
|21 920 542
|21,43%
|HRS
|1 000 000
|1,61%
|1 000 000
|1,04%
|1 000 000
|1,47%
|1 000 000
|0,98%
|Free float
|15 388 680
|24,75%
|15 388 680
|15,95%
|18 606 160
|27,36%
|18 606 160
|18,19%
|Self-holding
|390 507
|0,63%
|-
|0,00%
|390 507
|0,57%
|-
|0,00%
|Total
|62 182 201
|100%
|96 451 724
|100%
|68 011 780
|100%
|102 281 303
|100%
The dilutive impact of the Capital Increase, as indicated in the press release, is shown below:
|Shareholder's Participation (%)
|Before ABSA issuance
|1%
|After issuance of 17,488,744 ABSA through the Capital Increase
|0.72%
|After issue of 17,488,744 ABSA through the Capital Increase and exercise of the 17,488,744 Warrants (5,829,581 Shares created)
|0.66%
Global Coordinator and Bookrunner
Gilbert Dupont, Groupe Societé Générale, is acting as sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Capital Increase (the " Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner ").
About Haffner Energy
Haffner Energy is a French company providing solutions for the production of competitive clean fuels. With 32 years of experience converting biomass into renewable energies, it has developed innovative proprietary biomass thermolysis and gasification technologies to produce renewable gas, hydrogen and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to regenerating the planet, through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biocarbon (or char/biochar). Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth. (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 – Ticker: ALHAF).
Investor relations
...
Media relations
| HAFFNER ENERGY
Laure BOURDON
...
+33 (0) 7 87 96 35 15
