2 April 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R the Company has submitted today the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 and the 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Form of Proxy to the National Storage Mechanism, and it will be available for inspection shortly in unedited full text at:

#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 can be viewed on the Company's website at and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting can be viewed on the Company's website at

The AGM will be held at 90 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 4EZ on Thursday, 8 May 2025 at 11.00am.

Enquiries: