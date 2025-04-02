Val Kilmer Dies At 65: 'Batman Forever,' 'The Doors' Actor Breathes His Last

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, best known for his role as Bruce Wayne in“Batman Forever" and Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's“The Doors”, passed away at the age of 65. The 1986's Top Gun actor, who starred in several other 1980s favourites died of pneumonia on Tuesday, April 1.

Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed the news about the actor's death to The New York Times. The legendary actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered, Mercedes Kilmer noted. Following recent health issues, the actor stepped out from the spotlight and made his last public appearance for his TwainMania Foundation in early June 2019.

Vil Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer for the first time during a December 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Narrating his ordeal, the actor revealed had undergone a procedure on his trachea which made his voice raspy and left him short of breath. The report further noted that the actor's two-year fight with throat cancer had“taken its toll” on the family.

Vil Kilmer shared a poignant moment with Tom Cruise onscreen when he appeared on the big screen again briefly in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' a sequel to the 1986 classic. In 2023, Jimmy Kimmel show, Tom Cruise revealed how it felt like acting alongside his friend again and said,“I just want to say that was pretty emotional.” He added, "I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character... he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again."

Val Kilmer early life

Val Kilmer was born in 1959 to Gladys Swanette (Ekstadt) and Eugene Dorris Kilmer, who was a real estate developer and aerospace equipment distributor. He did his schooling from Hollywood's Professional's School and joined Juilliard's drama program in his teens. He debuted in the entertainment industry with 1984 comedy film 'Top Secret!' in which he starred as blond rock idol Nick Rivers.