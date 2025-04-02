'My Voice May Shake But I'm Going To Speak': Cory Booker's Parents Denied Flats Due To Skin Colour While Working At IBM

MENAFN - Live Mint) In an extraordinary display of perseverance, New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker delivered a marathon speech on the Senate floor that stretched overnight and into Tuesday, setting a historic record to underscore Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump's sweeping initiatives.

Booker began his speech on Monday evening, pledging to stay on the floor as long as he was“physically able.”

After 25 hours and 5 minutes, the 55-year-old senator, a former football tight end, concluded his speech and limped off the floor, marking the longest continuous Senate floor speech in US history, as reported by the Associated Press.

Booker said he was ultimately calling on all Americans to respond not just with resistance to Trump's actions but with kindness and generosity for those in their communities.

He said,“I may be afraid - my voice may shake - but I'm going to speak up more.”

Born in Washington, D.C., Cory Booker grew up in the affluent town of Harrington Park, New Jersey, located just 20 miles north of Newark. His parents, Cary Alfred and Carolyn Rose (née Jordan) Booker, were trailblazers as some of the first Black executives at IBM.

Cory Booker's parents, Carolyn and Cary Alfred Booker, faced racial discrimination firsthand when they were denied the opportunity to purchase a home in suburban New Jersey, despite both working at IBM.

In a 2020 Essence post, Carolyn Booker shared,“After I began work at IBM, and right after Cory was born, my late husband Cary and I tried to move to suburban New Jersey to make sure our children would have access to great schools. But we were blocked by real estate agents who refused to sell us a home because of the color of our skin. We refused to give up.”