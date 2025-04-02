Edventure Niseko And Les Elfes International Launch Activity Center And Lodges For International School Ski Trips

The EdVenture Niseko and Les Elfes International activity center and student lodges, set against the backdrop of Hirafu Village in Niseko.

EdVenture Niseko and Les Elfes launch new lodges and an activity center in Niseko to host ski trips for international schools and foster global youth exchange.

- Eddie Guillemette, CEO, MnKNISEKO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EdVenture Niseko , a division of Midori no Ki K.K. (MnK ), a leading hospitality and student day camp provider in Japan, and Les Elfes International , a pioneer in providing ski trips for international schools based in Verbier, Switzerland, are proud to announce the opening of a new activity center and two purpose-built student lodges in Niseko to support the growth of international school ski trips.Blending snowsport adventures with structured stay-away experiences, the program encourages personal growth, responsibility, and community bonding. Since opening last year, the Les Elfes EdVenture Niseko partnership has served over 400 students and teachers worldwide.A new activity center at the heart of the partnership hosts indoor workshops, cultural activities, and communal meals. Students gather here each morning before heading to the slopes and return in the afternoon for team-building, reflection, and rest. Two adjacent lodges accommodate up to 20 students and four teachers each, with en suite bathrooms and modern amenities."This expansion follows Les Elfes' ambition to grow internationally as more international schools, particularly in Asia, consider the environmental impact of long-haul travel. Niseko offers the perfect location to meet this need while maintaining Les Elfes' high standards. EdVenture/MnK, with its expertise in real estate and children's camps, was the ideal partner to bring this vision to life," said Alexandra Stettler, CEO of Les Elfes International.Construction is planned for two additional student lodges, scheduled for completion in December 2025 and set to increase capacity by 48 students and teachers. The program will also begin offering camps beyond the winter season, with summer and fall sessions planned to launch in 2026.Together, EdVenture and Les Elfes are committed to fostering global connections and lifelong memories for young adventurers by introducing lifelong skills such as communicating with others without a phone or laptop and understanding the value of living in a community away from home. Additionally, students can create a strong social network and strengthen their relationships with classmates.About EdVenture NisekoSince 2012, EdVenture Niseko, a division of Midori no Ki K.K. (MnK), has been dedicated to providing memorable and enriching outdoor education experiences for children and families through its winter and summer day camps. Meanwhile, MnK offers accommodation, snow sports lessons, concierge services, and real estate solutions, ensuring guests a seamless and exceptional stay.About Les ElfesSince 1987, Les Elfes International has organized ski trips & field trips for more than 250 international schools around the world, as well as winter & summer camps for individual students aged between 6 and 17 from more than 75 nationalities.ContactsLes Elfes International+41 (0)27 775 35 90...

