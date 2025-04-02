US Embassy Advises Citizens In South Korea To Avoid Large Gatherings Ahead Of Yoon's Impeachment Verdict

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 2 (IANS) The US Embassy in Seoul advised American citizens in South Korea on Wednesday to avoid large crowds or demonstrations ahead of the Constitutional Court's verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

The notice came as the top court is set to rule on Yoon's impeachment over his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

"In connection with the Constitutional Court's verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon, US citizens should anticipate large-scale demonstrations and an increased police presence," the embassy said in a posting on X.

"Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large crowds, gatherings, protests, or rallies," it said.

The advisory follows a similar notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul the previous day, in which it called for its citizens to take caution regarding safety and security.

The Chinese Embassy warned of "possible extreme incidents" and advised its people to "keep their distance from" and "not participate in, stay near, or watch" political demonstrations near the court and other areas in Seoul.

Earlier South Korean police have decided to deploy some 14,000 personnel in Seoul, according to sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday, as the Constitutional Court is poised to rule on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case.

The court said it will deliver its verdict on whether to dismiss or reinstate Yoon over his failed martial law bid on Friday. For months, political polarisation has deepened between supporters and opponents of Yoon's impeachment over his failed martial law bid.