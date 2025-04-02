Britannica Brings A Wealth Of Knowledge To The Libraries Of Kenya

Britannica Library is a dynamic, continuously updated and expanded, rigorously fact-checked information source for students, teachers and lifelong learners. Whether one needs historical context on the latest world crisis, an engaging biography of someone in the news, or they just want to test their knowledge of world capitals, Britannica is the ideal place to do it.

"Every year, Britannica's worldwide team of editors and contributors write, illustrate, expand, update, adapt and revise tens of thousands of articles," said Matthew Ward, EMEA director for Britannica. "They bring unmatched intellectual rigor to every story, graphic, video, or quiz we publish, because, in an ever-changing world, having up-to-date, trustworthy information isn't just our job, it's our mission."

Britannica has an established record of serving KNLS, which it aims to develop further. Recently, the company donated copies of its one-volume children's encyclopedia to the national library.

"As Kenya and other national libraries make the transition from mostly printed sources to a broader, mixed portfolio of print and digital, Britannica will be there to help them help their patrons," said Ward.

