Merrill Herzog Announces May 2025 Open Enrollment For Exclusive 'Frontline Global' Travel Membership Program

Merrill Herzog's Frontline Global opens enrollment May 2025, offering top-tier travel assistance, security, and crisis response for travelers worldwide.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Merrill Herzog Announces Open Enrollment for Exclusive Travel Membership Program "Frontline Global."Merrill Herzog, the leading name in global risk advisory and crisis response, is thrilled to announce that its highly coveted travel membership program will be available to the public through open enrollment starting May 2025. Previously an invite-only offering, this exciting change will allow adventure enthusiasts and discerning travelers worldwide to access the unparalleled benefits and bespoke services that Merrill Herzog is renowned for.For years, Merrill Herzog has provided global risk advisory and crisis response for insurance policies focusing on complex human risks (kidnappings, extortion, evacuations, etc.) and Fortune 500 companies and upon request created a private travel membership program for individuals, families and corporate executives. With the launch of Frontline Global open enrollment, the company aims to extend its signature blend of luxury, adventure, and community to a broader audience eager to explore the world in style.“We're excited to open the doors to our travel membership program and invite a new wave of travelers to join our community,” said Paul Hatcher, CEO at Merrill Herzog.“We have built Frontline Global from the ground up ensuring that our members have industry leading, highest-limit coverage for global travel assistance, evacuations (medical and non-medical), security, and crisis response all with a single telephone number. This is a membership that was built to respond and embodies our corporate culture at every level, 'Going where others won't, to do what others can't.”The open enrollment period will begin the first part of May 2025, and interested individuals are encouraged to visit merrillherzog for more details on membership benefits, pricing, and how to apply. With limited spots available, early registration is recommended to secure a place in this exclusive program.Merrill Herzog continues to redefine luxury travel by offering its members access to rare destinations, VIP treatment, and a network of like-minded adventurers. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, promising to bring its exceptional standards to an even wider audience.About Merrill Herzog:Merrill Herzog is the world's premiere risk advisory and crisis response firm that helps clients respond to critical and crisis situations, prepare for and defend themselves against security risks, and safeguard commercial interests globally with a suite of comprehensive services.

