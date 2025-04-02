403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Senator Above 24 Hrs. Record-Breaking Speech Vehemently Criticizes Trump
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 1 (KUNA) -- Democrat Senator Cory Booker took the record for the longest speech in Congress with his 24-plus-hours address vehemently criticizing the Trump administration policies.
The New Jersey Senator clocked his speech at 25 hours and 15 minutes, breaking the previous record held Senator Strom Thurmond, which clocked in at 24 hours and 18 seconds back in 1957.
Booker did not hold back against President Donald Trump, taking aim at a series of austerity polices since the President began his second term as well as criticizing his appointment of Elon Musk to handle the decrease of government spending without Congress oversight.
"I rise with the intention of getting in some 'good trouble.' I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able. I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis," said in Booker in his speech.
The Senator asserted American institutions, under President Trump, were "under attack" and were being sabotaged, saying what was occurring now was against the constitution.
He took aim at President Trump proposal to decrease social security, affirming that it threatened the American people and democracy.
The last 71 days had harmed the financial and stability of American citizens, a foundation of democracy in this country, he affirmed.
Democrat fellows in Congress interjected with procedural inquires to allow the senator to continue his marathon speech. (end)
amm
The New Jersey Senator clocked his speech at 25 hours and 15 minutes, breaking the previous record held Senator Strom Thurmond, which clocked in at 24 hours and 18 seconds back in 1957.
Booker did not hold back against President Donald Trump, taking aim at a series of austerity polices since the President began his second term as well as criticizing his appointment of Elon Musk to handle the decrease of government spending without Congress oversight.
"I rise with the intention of getting in some 'good trouble.' I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able. I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis," said in Booker in his speech.
The Senator asserted American institutions, under President Trump, were "under attack" and were being sabotaged, saying what was occurring now was against the constitution.
He took aim at President Trump proposal to decrease social security, affirming that it threatened the American people and democracy.
The last 71 days had harmed the financial and stability of American citizens, a foundation of democracy in this country, he affirmed.
Democrat fellows in Congress interjected with procedural inquires to allow the senator to continue his marathon speech. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment