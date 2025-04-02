403
US Sends Additional Military Reinforcement To Middle East
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 2 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Defense announced that it would be sending additional maritime reinforcements to the Middle East to boost "regional stability".
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a press release on Tuesday that the US military would increase the number of air carriers in the Middle East to two, noting that the air carrier currently in the Gulf waters would be joined by one deployed in the Indo-Pacific.
"The Secretary of Defense directed the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to remain in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR) in support of regional deterrence and force protection efforts. Following completion of a scheduled exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will arrive in CENTCOM AOR to continue promoting regional stability, deter aggression, and protect the free flow of commerce in the region," indicated Parnell.
The US announced back in March a military operation against the Houthi militia in Yemen to deter the group from launching assaults on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
President Donald Trump vowed to vanquish the Houthis, warning Tehran from providing support to the militant group.
In this regard, a Pentagon statement revealed that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had ordered, Tuesday, the deployment of jet fighters to assist maritime assets in the Middle East amid increasing military targeting of Yemen and tensions with Iran. (end)
amm
