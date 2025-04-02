Yaakov (Jack) Aykout Afik, The Largest Property Developer In Cyprus, Sues President Nikos Christodoulides And The Republic Of Cyprus For Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros In Monetary Damages Over Proceedings Against Him And His Business In Turkish Cyprus
In his claims against Cyprus, Afik is relying on the expert legal opinion of Cambridge Professor Eyal Benvenisti, submitted to the European Court for Human Rights. Link:
Ron Berkman, lead council for Jack Afik said "This is a landmark case, potentially opening the door for thousands to sue Cypress for billions of euro in damages to their property investments and the economy of Northern Cypress."
Afik is represented by Gherson Solicitors LLP from 19 Harcourt Street London and Ron Berkman.
Contact
Ron Berkman +972506963000
[email protected]
Jack Afik
[email protected]
+905488673972
SOURCE Afik Group
