Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Annual Report 2024


2025-04-02 01:03:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 02 April, 2025 - Zelluna ASA, a company pioneering allogeneic 'off the shelf' T Cell Receptor based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of cancer, announces that the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2024.

Please find a PDF version of the annual report, as well as the report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as attachments to this release. The Annual Report is also available at the company's website:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632

  • Zelluna Annual Report 2024
  • 254900B4VALJZR9TL744-2024-12-31-0-en

