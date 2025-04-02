403
Subsidiary Of Eften Real Estate Fund AS Acquired A Registered Immovable For Construction Of The Nõmme Südamekodu Elderly Care Home
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 31.03.2025, EfTEN Hiiu OÜ finalized the transaction by which the subsidiary of the fund acquired the property located at Hiiu 42, Tallinn from the Südamekodu AS.
Previously (20.02.2025 ), the fund has notified the stock exchange of the conclusion of a contract of sale under the law of obligations. All the agreed preconditions for the transfer of ownership and the conclusion of a real right contract have as of now been met.
The North Estonia Medical Centre will continue to use the part of the property under a valid lease agreement. For the remaining part, a long-term (10 + 10 years) lease agreement was signed with Hiiu Südamekodu OÜ, a subsidiary of Südamekodud AS. In cooperation with the lessee and Südamekodud AS, the building will be partially rebuilt into an elderly care home "Nõmme Südamekodu", which will accommodate up to 170 Südamekodu clients in the future.
Viljar Arakas
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Tel. 655 9515
Email: ...
