Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Subsidiary Of Eften Real Estate Fund AS Acquired A Registered Immovable For Construction Of The Nõmme Südamekodu Elderly Care Home


2025-04-02 01:03:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 31.03.2025, EfTEN Hiiu OÜ finalized the transaction by which the subsidiary of the fund acquired the property located at Hiiu 42, Tallinn from the Südamekodu AS.
Previously (20.02.2025 ), the fund has notified the stock exchange of the conclusion of a contract of sale under the law of obligations. All the agreed preconditions for the transfer of ownership and the conclusion of a real right contract have as of now been met.
The North Estonia Medical Centre will continue to use the part of the property under a valid lease agreement. For the remaining part, a long-term (10 + 10 years) lease agreement was signed with Hiiu Südamekodu OÜ, a subsidiary of Südamekodud AS. In cooperation with the lessee and Südamekodud AS, the building will be partially rebuilt into an elderly care home "Nõmme Südamekodu", which will accommodate up to 170 Südamekodu clients in the future.

Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Tel. 655 9515
Email: ...



MENAFN02042025004107003653ID1109380565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search