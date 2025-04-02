Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Corbion Published Agenda For AGM


2025-04-02 01:03:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corbion has published its agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 14 May 2025 .

The full AGM agenda together with explanatory notes is available on Corbion's website under Investor relations --> Shareholder information --> Shareholder meetings.

