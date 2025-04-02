ABOTA, IATL, ISOB, NBA, AND NBTA ISSUE JOINT STATEMENT DEFENDING THE RULE OF LAW AMID RISING ATTACKS ON THE JUDICIARY AND LEGAL PROFESSION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout history, authoritarian regimes have understood that the first step in dismantling democracy is silencing those who uphold the rule of law. When the legal system is weakened-when judges are threatened, when lawyers are punished for representing their clients, when court rulings are ignored-tyranny is not far behind. Today, we are witnessing such a moment in America.

The current administration and other officials have not only attacked individual judges for their rulings but have actively encouraged efforts to impeach them. These threats represent more than partisan rhetoric-they are a dangerous attempt to intimidate the judiciary and erode its independence. When the administration signals that court rulings can be ignored or that judges should be removed for doing their jobs, the very foundation of our legal system is at risk.

The attacks have now escalated beyond the courts to the legal profession itself. The administration has singled out law firms by revoking security clearances, directing agencies to terminate contracts, and prohibiting federal employees from engaging with them. These measures are political retribution, plain and simple-an attempt to punish lawyers and firms for representing clients and causes the administration disfavor.

This moment demands action. Regardless of practice area, political affiliation, or position, lawyers must unite in defense of the rule of law. The legal profession exists to serve justice-not political interests. We cannot and will not capitulate in the face of bullying, intimidation, and outright attacks on the institutions that ensure democracy endures.

This is a defining moment-not just for our profession but for our country. History will remember where we stood at this moment.

We stand as unwavering defenders of the rule of law, democracy, and moral integrity. We reject the idea that the justice system is corrupt simply because it holds the powerful accountable. We reject the rhetoric that seeks to delegitimize the courts, the legal profession, and the rule of law itself.

Now is the time for every lawyer-whether in private practice, public service, academia, or corporate counsel-to step forward. The law does not protect itself; it survives because those sworn to uphold it have the courage to do so.

We must volunteer, agitate, use our legal training, and raise our voices to fight against the dismantling of our justice system. We must uphold the principles of fairness and accountability, even when it is difficult, unpopular, or dangerous. We must be relentless in this fight, doing whatever it takes. This is not just a fight for our profession-it is a fight for our country. We will not yield. We will not be silent. We will not stop.

These organizations pledge to continue fighting to safeguard our Constitution and the Rule of Law. We call on all legal organizations to stand strong with us and support our position.

CONTACT BRIAN TYSON

[email protected]

SOURCE AMERICAN BOARD OF TRIAL ADVOCATES (ABOTA)