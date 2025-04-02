Elected Officials Join Calcapa Advocacy Day At The California State Capitol

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Uniting for Change: Advancing Economic Mobility & Community Empowerment in California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The California Community Action Partnership Association (CalCAPA) is excited to announce its annual Advocacy Day, set to take place on April 3, 2025, at the California State Capitol (West Side). This highly anticipated event will bring together community leaders, policymakers, and advocates from across the state to advance meaningful discussions on community action opportunities, economic mobility, and community empowerment.CalCAPA's Advocacy Day serves as a vital platform for engaging with legislators and decision-makers on the importance of Community Action Agencies and their role in supporting California's most vulnerable populations. Attendees and the public will have the opportunity to participate in legislative meetings, networking sessions and hear from elected officials aimed at driving policy solutions that create lasting impact in local communities.CalCAPA invites members of the media and esteemed elected officials to join in this dynamic gathering aimed at fostering dialogue in how Community Action is a valuable resource in creating actionable solutions to address critical, unique issues impacting California communities. Executive leadership from state associations such as the California Food Bank Association, California WIC Association, and the Association of California Community and Energy Services, will join CalCAPA to speak on the issues at hand at the event.The event will feature distinguished guest speakers, such as Senator Tim Grayson, Assembly Member Josh Lowenthal, Assemblymember Alex Lee, and Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, as well as a rally highlighting key policy priorities for 2025. Participants will also receive advocacy training and resources to enhance their ability to engage in impactful conversations with lawmakers.“It's important that we gather in Sacramento to have discussions with our state legislators about the work our organizations do across the state,” commented David Knight, CalCAPA Executive Director.“The Community Services Block Grant is a small federally funded opportunity that is leveraged into over $1.2 billion dollars in opportunities for California to assist families,” Knight continued.CalCAPA invites all individuals and organizations passionate about economic empowerment and community development to join this important event.For more information, please contact David Knight at ... or (662) 801-1174.ABOUT:CalCAPA exists to support sixty Community Action Agencies (CAAs) and Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Eligible Entities across California's fifty-eight counties as they strive to help families achieve economic independence through locally-tailored programs. We strive to help low-income families reach self-sustainability by administering locally developed programs to meet the needs of each community. Our 501 (C)3 non-profit organization was created nearly 60 years ago and administers over $1 billion in resources annually through programs including energy assistance, emergency services, food distribution, early childhood and adult education, financial literacy, job training, housing and homeless initiatives and more. For more information, go to .###

