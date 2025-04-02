Banyan Tree Charts New Path For Wellbeing Travel With Global Launch Of Banyan Tree Connections Programme

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For over 30 years, Banyan Tree has pioneered holistic wellbeing, continuously evolving to meet the needs of modern travellers. Marking the first phase of Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing's enhanced offerings,reflects a growing need for meaningful relationships through shared experiences.

"In a world where time together is increasingly fragmented, genuine connection is becoming rare. Banyan Tree Connections was created in response to this universal longing-offering experiences that nurture relationships, inner wellbeing and shared renewal in some of the world's most awe-inspiring settings," says Paul Hawco, Executive Director, Integrated Wellbeing, Banyan Group. "Banyan Tree has always been a Sanctuary for the Senses, where each moment is infused with intimacy and a deep connection to the local culture. This programme reflects our belief that wellbeing is not just individual, but flourishes in togetherness."

An Immersive Wellbeing Journey Across Continents

Each destination offers distinctive experiences that reflect its natural and cultural essence, making every journey unique. Guests will embark on a holistic wellbeing private immersion programme for two, beginning with a personalised wellbeing consultation, followed by a series of experiences guided by Banyan Group's 8 Pillars of Wellbeing to cultivate shared moments of togetherness between partners, friends and family members:



Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Maldives (Available from May 2025): A barefoot sanctuary where authenticity meets eco-luxury, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to experience the original Maldives through 2- and 3-night programmes. Reconnect with nature and self through Yoga Duo, Conscious Grounding, Breathwork & Sound Meditation, and Lagoon Floating Therapy. Restore balance with a Holistic Wellbeing Treatment and a Herbal Oil & Reflexology Workshop. Local traditions come to life in a Maldivian Cooking Class, followed by a Private Sunset Cruise. The experience concludes with a Bonding Destination Dining experience, offering a serene moment of togetherness in an unforgettable setting.



Banyan Tree Phuket, Thailand (Available from June 2025): Nestled among serene lagoons and lush tropical gardens, Banyan Tree Phuket offers a 2-night programme blending movement, mindfulness, and traditional healing practices. Guests can find deep relaxation through Sound Healing Meditation, enhance flexibility with a Private Yoga Duo session, and experience the restorative benefits of a Herbal Oil & Reflexology Workshop. A Time Together Spa Treatment fosters connection and renewal, while a Private Lagoon Kayak Sightseeing experience provides a tranquil exploration of the island's natural beauty. The journey is complemented by a sharing-style Japanese dinner at Hojo, offering an exquisite culinary experience in a serene setting.



Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Mexico (Available from July 2025): Where nature and heritage intertwine, Banyan Tree Mayakoba offers Mayan-inspired wellbeing experiences through 2- and 3-night programmes. Guests can flow through Private Yoga Duo, Mangrove Movement, and Drum Breathwork Meditation, embracing the rhythms of the natural world. Renewal unfolds through a Temazcal purification ritual, Herbal Oil & Reflexology Workshop, and Time Together Spa Treatment. A private mangrove kayaking journey invites quiet reflection, while a Recycled Paper Workshop encourages creativity and sustainability. The programme concludes with a sharing-style La Copa Mexican dinner, bringing guests together over vibrant local flavours.

Banyan Tree Anji, China (Available from August 2025): Set amid misty bamboo forests and rolling tea plantations, Banyan Tree Anji offers a 2-night programme that harmonises movement, mindfulness, and nature. Guests can ease tension with a Private Duo Stretch session, find inner calm in a Sound Healing Meditation, and unwind with a 90-minute Time Together Spa Treatment. A private guided hike through Lingfeng Mountain invites deep connection with the landscape, while a White Tea Aroma Bath Bomb workshop draws from Anji's tea traditions. The experience also features a sharing-style Saffron Thai dinner, offering an opportunity to savour authentic flavours in a warm, communal setting.

The Banyan Tree Connections programme is now available as a supplementary booking to room reservations at all four resorts. For more information, visit .

For high-resolution images, please download here

ABOUT BANYAN TREE

Banyan Tree ( ) offers a sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe-inspiring locations around the globe. Rediscover the romance of travel as you journey to iconic destinations where authentic, memorable experiences await. Banyan Tree provides genuine, authentic service and a distinctive, premium retreat experience.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans 91 hotels and resorts, around 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

SOURCE Banyan Group