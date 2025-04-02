ISAA 2025: A Global Forum For Agrochemical Innovation Returns To Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRAZIL, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For decades, the International Symposium on Adjuvants for Agrochemicals (ISAA) has been the leading global forum for advancing agricultural formulation science. Bringing together industry experts, researchers, and regulatory leaders, ISAA fosters discussions that shape the future of crop protection and adjuvant technology.In 2025, ISAA will return to Brazil, reaffirming the country's growing role as a hub for agricultural innovation. As one of the top producers of soybeans, corn, sugarcane, and coffee, Brazil's agricultural sector is continuously evolving to meet the demands of a growing population and increasing environmental pressures. With its extensive use of crop protection products, Brazil is also at the forefront of advancements in adjuvant technologies, particularly those that improve efficiency in tank-mix formulations, drift reduction, and rainfastness.ISAA 2025 will serve as a platform to:. Showcase cutting-edge research on surfactants, emulsifiers, and bio-based adjuvants.. Facilitate discussions on regulatory trends shaping the future of agrochemical formulations.. Promote collaboration between scientists, manufacturers, and policymakers to drive innovation.ISAA 2025 promises to be a pivotal event for the industry. Whether you are a researcher exploring new surfactant technologies, a regulatory expert navigating changing policies, or a business leader looking to drive innovation, ISAA provides the perfect setting to exchange knowledge and drive progress.Mark your calendar for April 6 - 11, 2025, prepare to engage, and get ready to be part of the future of agricultural formulations at ISAA 2025 in Rio de Janeiro.

