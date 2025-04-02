Colowell America Hosts BTL Bus Event With Complimentary Demos, Consultations, And Exclusive Event Only Discounts

BTL Bus Event at ColoWell America

EXOMIND

EMSCULPT NEO

Experience complimentary trials of EXOMIND, EMFACE, EMSCULPT NEO, and EMSELLA at ColoWell America's BTL Bus Event in Tampa-Participation by RSVP Only!

- Dr. Shiraz FarooqTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, April 19th, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, ColoWell America will host the BTL Bus Event at its Tampa clinic, located at 2313 West Violet St, Ste A, Tampa, FL 33603. This highly anticipated event will feature free consultations, live technology demos, exclusive giveaways, and event-only discounts on revolutionary non-invasive aesthetic and wellness therapies in Tampa, FL .Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and try BTL's most advanced medical devices, including:EXOMIND – a first-of-its-kind, non-invasive brain stimulation technology to enhance mental clarity and emotional well-beingEMSCULPT NEO – for body contouring and fat reductionEMSELLA – for pelvic floor strengthening and urinary incontinenceEMFACE – for facial toning and skin rejuvenationThese breakthrough technologies represent the forefront of non-surgical solutions for mind, face, body, and functional wellness-and ColoWell America is proud to bring them all together under one roof.“As Tampa's premier clinic for medical aesthetics and proctology, we're excited to give the community a hands-on introduction to the technologies that are reshaping wellness,” said Dr. Shiraz Farooq, Board-Certified Surgeon and Founder of ColoWell America.“We are especially proud to showcase EXOMIND, which we were the first to introduce in Tampa, FL.”The event is free to attend, but RSVP is required. Secure your spot by filling out the form at colowellamerica/btl-bus-tour.About ColoWell AmericaColoWell America is a multi-specialty medical clinic in Tampa, FL offering an integrated approach to health through Proctology, Medical Aesthetics, and Functional Wellness services. Led by Dr. Shiraz Farooq, the clinic specializes in non-surgical, results-driven therapies in a modern, patient-focused setting.

