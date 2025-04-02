THE 15 WHITE COATS® BRINGS HBCU TETHERED TOUR TO FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY

Inspiring Excellence at Fayetteville State University - The 15 White Coats HBCU Tethered Tour: More Than Your Wildest Dream

The 15 White Coats HBCU Tethered Tour Hits Fayetteville State University - Promotes Diversity in Medicine

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana-based 15 White Coats, a Black physician-led nonprofit dedicated to promoting cultural imagery in learning spaces, providing economic support to minority groups aspiring to be physicians, and promoting culturally appropriate literature access in learning spaces, visits Fayetteville State University with the HBCU Tethered Tour.The HBCU Tethered Tour is an 18-month program during which 15 White Coats will host or participate in events at HBCUs nationwide to support, uplift, and inspire the next generation of underrepresented physicians. The tour will provide valuable resources, facilitate important conversations, and highlight mentors in the medical space for Black and Brown students. The 15 White Coats aims to connect, inspire, and prepare these students for a future in medicine.WHAT: A free on-campus event featuring panelists and representatives from the 15 White Coats providing details about the medical school application process, MCAT prep materials, networking, mentorship and scholarship application assistance.WHEN: Saturday, April 5th; 9 am - 1:15 pmWHERE: Rudolph Jones Student Center, Fayetteville, NC 28301WHO: Benetta Horne, PhD, Board Member 15 White Coats, Medical School AdministrationMEDIA: Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event. Interviews with program organizers and participants will be available upon request. For further information, please reach out to ....KEY STATS:A 2023 study found that only 5.7% of US doctors are Black.Following the Supreme Court decision to ban the consideration of race in university admissions, the enrollment of Black students in medical school dropped 11.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year.In 2024, Black students made up 8.8% of all medical students matriculants, a decrease from the 10% of matriculants in 2023.Research has shown that when Black patients are cared for by Black physicians, they experience better health outcomes, feel more comfortable and are more likely to adhere to their recommended treatment.Having a mentor who looks like you is an important benefit to students and has been shown to lower instances of imposter syndrome.About The 15 White Coats:The 15 White Coats is a nonprofit launched in 2019 to help the next generation of minority physician aspirants by providing visual inspiration and economic support with hopes of diversifying healthcare for marginalized communities. The organization is named after a photo of 15 African American Tulane University School of Medicine medical students standing in front of a slave quarter at the Whitney plantation in Edgard, Louisiana.

