Ontario's First Hologram Zoo: World Class Tourist Attraction Coming To Niagara Falls This Summer

- John Jackson, Head of Canadian Business DevelopmentNIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Niagara Falls is gearing up for an exciting new tourist attraction this summer. The Hologram Zoo , developed by Australian based company Axiom Holographics, is described as being like a normal zoo, but where animals and environments are made of immersive holographic laser light. The attraction is set to be a unique draw for the millions of tourists who visit the region each year, injecting a welcome boost into the regional economy.Axiom Holographics, who normally manufacture hologram rooms, walls and tables for various real estate and governmental groups around the globe, is making waves with its advanced holographic theme parks. Set across 4000 square feet, their Hologram Zoo uses high-resolution hologram projections to create lifelike animal encounters, going beyond what traditional zoos can offer. Customers choose from one of several available holographic experiences such as Dinosaurs, Australia, or Africa. Upon entering the Hologram Zoo they will experience multiple rounds with four different sets of holographic equipment that immerse them in scenes such as stampeding elephants, a snapping giant Kronosaurus, and kangaroos jumping around the room. This technology has already earned them multiple awards, including being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 and receiving a Gold Thomas Edison Award.While tourist attractions may come along every so often, Axiom Holographics states that the unique draw to their business approach is the rotating content model they use in their Holographic Zoo sites. Bruce Dell, CEO of Axiom Holographics described this strategy as a“coming attraction” system.“Unlike many other theme parks or tourist attractions which have to spend lots of money on developing fixed capital structures like rides and equipment, we can easily introduce new attractions with the press of a button”, says Dell.“We believe the Hologram Zoo will be a particularly exciting attraction in Niagara Falls because of the capacity the owner operators will have to regularly offer new content”. In addition to animals, Hologram Zoo content includes seasonal experiences such as Christmas and Halloween. "We have also been very pleased to see the positive public response to our innovative way of teaching about animals and the environment around the world", said Dell.Canada has been Axiom's leading destination for business development outside of Australia, with eight locations currently under construction.“We are especially excited for Hologram Zoo Niagara because it is our first location in Ontario" said John Jackson, Head of Canadian Business Development.“Among our previous sites are North America's first Hologram Zoo in Manitoba, Metro Vancouver, and Edmonton. We are rapidly expanding across Canada and perceive our sale in Niagara Falls to be a key component of our growth strategy”. Jackson explains that Niagara Falls is further considered a prime location based on its high volume tourist market.“The combination of a high volume market and the exhilarating natural beauty of Niagara Falls is truly going to make this zoo one of the region's key attractions and one of Axiom's busiest owner operator relationships".Jackson explains that the Niagara Falls zoo owners made the trip to Manitoba to see the technology for themselves as part of their sales exploration process.“Axiom has been really grateful to the people who travelled to Brandon to see the zoo for themselves". Jackson explains that he has actively been seeking purchasers for a Hologram Zoo site in Niagara Falls, and that the final buyers were people who approached him outside of his original efforts.“I had actually invested a lot of time cold calling a number of organizations and individuals in Niagara Falls to pitch the Hologram Zoo concept. We are really happy to finally get a site planned for this great community”.The Hologram Zoo in Niagara Falls uses equipment sold by Axiom Holographics and run by location specific owner-operators, who are choosing to keep their identity confidential at this time. This new attraction is seen as a key part of the owner-operator's vision for Niagara Falls' to keep its tourism sector strong, especially after the challenges of the pandemic and potential trade uncertainties. By offering something new and exciting, the Hologram Zoo promises to attract a wider range of visitors, reducing reliance on single markets and strengthening Niagara Falls' reputation as a top destination.

