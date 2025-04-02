Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha LIVE: TDP's Last-Minute Twist, Seeks One Key Change In Controversial Bill, Say Reports

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre is all set to table the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, April 2. Opposition parties strongly oppose the amendments introduced in the bill that seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.

Both the BJP and the Congress issued whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House. Will the Lok Sabha pass the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025? The final outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.

The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour on Wednesday for consideration and passing, and following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, which is also subject to an increase.

What is Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bil aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records .

The Waqf Amendment Bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August 2024, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pa for further consideration.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally in NDA government, is expected to ask for one key amendment to the Waqf Bill. Sources told India Today and Indian Express that the party will unanimously demand that representation of non-Muslims in the board be left to the discretion of the respective states.