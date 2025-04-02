Who Is Matt Whitaker? US Ambassador To NATO, Praised By Donald Trump As 'Strong Warrior And Loyal Patriot'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Senate has appointed Matt Whitaker as President Donald Trump's US ambassador to (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) NATO amid growing concerns over the changing strategy of the US. The Senate confirmed him on a vote of 52-45. Whitaker told the senators that the Trump administration's commitment to the military alliance was“ironclad.”

Who is Matt Whitaker?

Matt Whitaker also known as Matthew Whitaker served in the Justice Department during Donald Trump's first term as the US President. He was nominated by Trump as the US ambassador for NATO in November 2024. Whitaker is from Des Moines, Iowa. From 2018 to 2019, he was the Acting Attorney General of the US. Before serving as Acting Attorney General, he was Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

From 2004 to 2009, he was appointed as the US Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa by President George W Bush. Whitaker holds a Master of Business Administration, Juris Doctor, and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Iowa.

After Donald Trump's return to the White House for the second time, Matthew Whitaker was considered for the top job in the Justice Department. However, he was given an ambassadorship position, according to the news portal PTI.

While nominating Whitaker, Trump said in a statement that the US NATO ambassador was“a strong warrior and loyal Patriot” who“will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended.”

Trump's approach towards NATO has been skeptical. NATO was formed by the US and other countries after World War II to tackle the potential threat from the Soviet Union.