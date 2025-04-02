Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Names Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel As Accused In FIR

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as one of the accused in the Mahadev Betting app case.

The CBI made public its first information report (FIR) in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case on Tuesday. As many as 21 people were named as accused in the FIR, news agency ANI reported.

These 21 people included Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni (Pintu), Chandra Vhushan Verma, Assem Das, Satish Chandrakar, Nitish Deewan, Saurabh Chandrakar, Anil Agarwal (Atul Agarwal) Vikas Chhapriya, Rohit Gaulati, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Anil Kumar Dammani, Sunil Kumar Dammani, Bhim Singh Yadav, Harishankar Tibarwal, Surendra Bagi, Suraj Chokhani and two other unknown persons, including a police officer.

The CBI charged the accused with Sections 120 (B), 420, 467, 468 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC); Sections 11, 7, 8, 4 of the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2002, and Section 4 (A) of the Public Gambling Act, ANI reported.

Mahadev Betting App case

The FIR, originally received on March 4, 2024 alleged that Mahadev Online Book is operating betting services illegally.

The complaint also alleged that other websites are also being operated in association with the promoters of the Mahadev betting app, naming "skyexchange," which is allegedly being operated by Hari Shankar Tibrewal, in association with Mahadev Online Book.

The complaint alleges that Mahadev platform provides illegal betting services in different "live games" including poker, card games, chance games, betting on sports. The app rose to significance five years ago, in 2019-2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

CBI conducts searches

The CBI conducted various searches at over 60 locations across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi including premises linked to politicians, senior bureaucrats, police officers, key functionaries of Mahadev Book, and other private individuals suspected of involvement in the case.