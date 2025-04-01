Nasdaq AI-Powered CSRD Insights Tracker
Early reporting company insights, powered by Nasdaq Sustainable Lens®
Nasdaq Sustainable Lens analyzed the companies that have released their CSRD-aligned annual reports. Insights from this analysis include double materiality trends, reporting formats, and depth of disclosures, which are important to note amid the CSRD evolution and EU regulatory discussions on global competitiveness and Omnibus efforts.
Access the tracker to learn more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment