China-Brazil Economic And Trade Forum Convenes In São Paulo, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

China-Brazil Economic And Trade Forum Convenes In São Paulo, Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Brazilian participants emphasized the resilience and complementary strengths of economic ties between the two nations in the face of global challenges, including rising protectionism, climate change transitions, and technological disruptions. Key opportunities were identified in green energy, high-value industries, and integrated supply chains, with calls for businesses to leverage platforms like the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) to advance sustainable growth.
Co-organized by CCPIT and the Brazil-China Business Council, the forum attracted over 100 delegates from trade agencies, chambers, and companies, culminating in on-site agreements worth over US$2 billion spanning agriculture, mining, and CISCE participation.
During the visit, Ren Hongbin headed a delegation of over 40 companies, representing key sectors, including agriculture, food processing, finance, infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and healthcare. The delegation engaged in strategic talks with Brazilian government and business leaders while touring local companies to identify and pursue collaborative opportunities.
