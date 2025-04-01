Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Predicts Rainfall In Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh And 4 Other States

MENAFN - Live Mint) Weather today: The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, predicting rainfall on Aril 2. IMD in its latest press release warned against cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra. This atmospheric condition combined with moist winds from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal, was forecasted to bring light to moderate precipitation accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over central India.

The impact of these weather systems is likely over Gujarat and Telangana on April 2; in Odisha and Maharashtra until April 4; and in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka until April 5.

IMD's weather bulletin date April 1 states,“Hailstorm likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada on 01st & 02nd; Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana on 02nd & 03rd; North Interior Karnataka during 02nd-04th; Jharkhand on 03rd; Odisha, Coastal Karnataka on 03rd & 04th April.”

The weather report further states,“Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka during 02nd-06th; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 03rd -05th; Coastal Karnataka during 03rd-06th; north Interior Karnataka on 03rd & 06th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 04th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 04th April.”

Heat wave warning

IMD also issued heat wave warning likely in several pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch on April 2 and in West Rajasthan between April 5 and 7. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions are likely in Tripura until April 2; in Assam during over the next 3 days; and in Gujarat over the next 4 days.

Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C likely over Central India and Maharashtra until April 4 and rise by 2-4°C between April 5 and 8. Furthermore, gradual fall in maximum temperatures is likely over South Peninsular India by 2-4 degrees Celsius over next 4 days.