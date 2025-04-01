Haryana Electricity Tariff Hike: Rates Revised For Domestic And Industrial Users Check Latest Charges For All Slabs

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has revised the power tariff rate across the state. According to the electricity order for 2025-26, the power rates in Harayana have increased for both domestic and industrial categories from 20 to 30 paise per kWh(kilowatt hours)/kVAh from last year.

Tariff rates for domestic users

HERC has hiked the electricity rate by 20 paise per kWh for domestic users. For consumptio up to 50 units, the tariff has been revised from ₹2 per kWh to ₹2.20 per kWh.

In the range of 51-100 units, the tariff has been hiked from ₹2.50 per kWh to ₹2.70 per kWh.

For consumption of 100 units per month, in the slab of 0-150 units, the rate has been revised from ₹2.75 per kWh to ₹2.95.

According to an official statement quoted by the news portal PTI, the tariff was reduced from ₹2.70 per unit to ₹2 (0-50 units per month) in FY 2020-21, and for consumption between 51 units to 100 units, the tariff was decreased from ₹4.50 per unit to ₹2.50 per unit, which has now been revised as ₹2.20 and ₹2.70 per unit.

"Further, this new tariff structure delivers immediate relief to households by eliminating the burden of Minimum Monthly Charges (MMC). However, a two-part tariff regime has been introduced in which no fixed charges will be levied on domestic consumers having monthly energy consumption up to 300 units. The tariff for Category-I domestic consumers is still one of the lowest among the neighbouring states," the news portal quoted an official statement.