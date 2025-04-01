Competing For Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers From Tonight’S Episode Of Canada’S Got Talent
– Interviews available by request –
– Download photography from tonight's episode here –
TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:
- MAHIRO (Fukuoka, Japan) had Shania and Howie dancing in their seats with an intriguing performance of his original track,“Sausage Song”. 75-year-old singer, VALERIE BOYLE (Toronto, ON) , won the judges' hearts and a standing ovation with her humour, charm, and moving performance of“Send In The Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim. Valerie vowed to donate any prize winnings to Community Living, a local non-profit that has supported her son and others who have intellectual disabilities. Dance troupe 902 CREW (Charlottetown, PEI) lit up the stage with an electrifying performance, wowing both the judges and the audience with their unstoppable energy. 69-year-old comedian HOWIE MANDEL (Toronto, ON) , shocked the CGT audience and his fellow judges with a captivating performance of a judge gone wild, in a wildly successful April Fool's Day prank. Howie critiqued the comedy set of a local actor, 10-year-old Remy Smith, who played an aspiring stand-up comedian and Howie superfan. Canada's Got Talent alumni CARSON & TAYLOR (Sarnia, ON) pulled off a mind-blowing trick featuring a surprise guest, astronaut and Sarnia-native Chris Hadfield, that left the judges and audience in absolute shock. Shania Twain hit her Golden Buzzer for singer JACOB LEWIS (Butlerville, NL) , who performed a mesmerizing cover of“Bed of Roses” by Bon Jovi that also earned him a standing ovation.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada's Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 1)
MAHIRO – Variety
Fukuoka, Japan
Check Out MAHIRO's Performance
VALERIE BOYLE – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
Check Out VALERIE BOYLE's Performance
902 CREW – Dance
Charlottetown, PEI
Check Out 902 CREW's Performance
ADA VOX – Variety
San Antonio, TX
Check Out ADA VOX's Performance
CARSON & TAYLOR – Magic
Sarnia, ON
Check Out CARSON & TAYLOR's Performance
JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician
Butlerville, NL
Check Out JACOB LEWIS's Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, April 8)
STUDIO 26 DANCERS – Dance
Halifax, NS
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
KP STONE – Singer/Musician
Ottawa, ON
KYRA DANIEL – Singer/Musician
Kingston, ON
DARREN LEO – Comedy
Toronto, ON/ YouTube
BEN KAHAN – Magic
Toronto, ON
JACOB HILLHOUSE – Variety
Lindsay, ON/ YouTube
YAMA LAURENT – Singer/Musician
Lévis, QC/ YouTube
Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
Social Media Links
Canada's Got Talent on Instagram
Canada's Got Talent on TikTok
Canada's Got Talent on YouTube
Canada's Got Talent on Twitter
Canada's Got Talent on Facebook
Hashtag: #CGT
Official CGT Destination:
Citytv on Instagram
Citytv on Twitter
Citytv on Facebook
Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, ... , Publicists – Erin Richards, ... , Kenny, ... ,
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment