Competing For Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers From Tonight’S Episode Of Canada’S Got Talent 


2025-04-01 09:01:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Stream tonight's episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Interviews available by request –

– Download photography from tonight's episode here –

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:

  • MAHIRO (Fukuoka, Japan) had Shania and Howie dancing in their seats with an intriguing performance of his original track,“Sausage Song”.
  • 75-year-old singer, VALERIE BOYLE (Toronto, ON) , won the judges' hearts and a standing ovation with her humour, charm, and moving performance of“Send In The Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim. Valerie vowed to donate any prize winnings to Community Living, a local non-profit that has supported her son and others who have intellectual disabilities.
  • Dance troupe 902 CREW (Charlottetown, PEI) lit up the stage with an electrifying performance, wowing both the judges and the audience with their unstoppable energy.
  • 69-year-old comedian HOWIE MANDEL (Toronto, ON) , shocked the CGT audience and his fellow judges with a captivating performance of a judge gone wild, in a wildly successful April Fool's Day prank. Howie critiqued the comedy set of a local actor, 10-year-old Remy Smith, who played an aspiring stand-up comedian and Howie superfan.
  • Canada's Got Talent alumni CARSON & TAYLOR (Sarnia, ON) pulled off a mind-blowing trick featuring a surprise guest, astronaut and Sarnia-native Chris Hadfield, that left the judges and audience in absolute shock.
  • Shania Twain hit her Golden Buzzer for singer JACOB LEWIS (Butlerville, NL) , who performed a mesmerizing cover of“Bed of Roses” by Bon Jovi that also earned him a standing ovation.

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada's Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 1)

MAHIRO – Variety

Fukuoka, Japan

Check Out MAHIRO's Performance

VALERIE BOYLE – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

Check Out VALERIE BOYLE's Performance

902 CREW – Dance

Charlottetown, PEI

Check Out 902 CREW's Performance

ADA VOX – Variety

San Antonio, TX

Check Out ADA VOX's Performance

CARSON & TAYLOR – Magic

Sarnia, ON

Check Out CARSON & TAYLOR's Performance

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

Check Out JACOB LEWIS's Performance

**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, April 8)

STUDIO 26 DANCERS – Dance

Halifax, NS

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KP STONE – Singer/Musician

Ottawa, ON

/ YouTube

KYRA DANIEL – Singer/Musician

Kingston, ON

/ YouTube

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

BEN KAHAN – Magic

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

JACOB HILLHOUSE – Variety

Lindsay, ON

/ YouTube

YAMA LAURENT – Singer/Musician

Lévis, QC

/ YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

