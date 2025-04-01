Competing For Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers From Tonight’S Episode Of Canada’S Got Talent 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Stream tonight's episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:



MAHIRO (Fukuoka, Japan) had Shania and Howie dancing in their seats with an intriguing performance of his original track,“Sausage Song”.

75-year-old singer, VALERIE BOYLE (Toronto, ON) , won the judges' hearts and a standing ovation with her humour, charm, and moving performance of“Send In The Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim. Valerie vowed to donate any prize winnings to Community Living, a local non-profit that has supported her son and others who have intellectual disabilities.

Dance troupe 902 CREW (Charlottetown, PEI) lit up the stage with an electrifying performance, wowing both the judges and the audience with their unstoppable energy.

69-year-old comedian HOWIE MANDEL (Toronto, ON) , shocked the CGT audience and his fellow judges with a captivating performance of a judge gone wild, in a wildly successful April Fool's Day prank. Howie critiqued the comedy set of a local actor, 10-year-old Remy Smith, who played an aspiring stand-up comedian and Howie superfan.

Canada's Got Talent alumni CARSON & TAYLOR (Sarnia, ON) pulled off a mind-blowing trick featuring a surprise guest, astronaut and Sarnia-native Chris Hadfield, that left the judges and audience in absolute shock. Shania Twain hit her Golden Buzzer for singer JACOB LEWIS (Butlerville, NL) , who performed a mesmerizing cover of“Bed of Roses” by Bon Jovi that also earned him a standing ovation.

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada's Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 1)

MAHIRO – Variety

Fukuoka, Japan



Check Out MAHIRO's Performance

VALERIE BOYLE – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

Check Out VALERIE BOYLE's Performance

902 CREW – Dance

Charlottetown, PEI

Check Out 902 CREW's Performance



ADA VOX – Variety

San Antonio, TX



Check Out ADA VOX's Performance

CARSON & TAYLOR – Magic

Sarnia, ON



Check Out CARSON & TAYLOR's Performance

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL



Check Out JACOB LEWIS's Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, April 8)

STUDIO 26 DANCERS – Dance

Halifax, NS

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

KP STONE – Singer/Musician

Ottawa, ON



/ YouTube

KYRA DANIEL – Singer/Musician

Kingston, ON



/ YouTube

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON

/ YouTube

BEN KAHAN – Magic

Toronto, ON



/ YouTube

JACOB HILLHOUSE – Variety

Lindsay, ON

/ YouTube

YAMA LAURENT – Singer/Musician

Lévis, QC

/ YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

