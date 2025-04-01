Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Bigbear, OSI Systems, And Bakkt And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI), OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS), and Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

On March 18, 2025, BigBear disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that certain of BigBear's financial statements since fiscal year 2021 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated, for reasons related to the accounting treatment of the Company's convertible notes due in 2026.

On this news, BigBear's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $2.97 per share on March 18, 2025.

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

On March 13, 2025, Culper Research published a short report on OSI entitled "OSI Systems (OSIS): SEDENA Unwinds, DoJ Subpoenas Fly, Execs Wave Goodbye." The report alleges, among other things, that OSI's reported growth in Mexico revenues is "largely an illusion" and accuses OSI of "downplaying" U.S. Department of Justice investigations into the Company by making "deliberately vague and misleading disclosures." Following publication of the Culper Research report, OSI's stock price fell $6.35 per share, or 3.5%, to close at $175.31 per share on March 13, 2025.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

On March 17, 2025, Bakkt revealed it had received notice that Bank of America, N.A. and Webull Pay LLC will not renew their commercial agreements with the Company. Additionally, Bakkt rescheduled its fourth quarter 2024 earnings release and announced that it would be delaying filing its annual 2024 financial report to "complete the presentation of its consolidated financial statements." Following this news, Bakkt stock dropped on unusually heavy trading volume.

