MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Creativity with Purpose: Lápiz Creativo 2025 Celebrated the Best of Social Impact Advertising in an Unforgettable Night in Miami

- Ronny GarcesMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hispanic creative community gathered at Miami Ad School to celebrate Lápiz Creativo 2025, the festival that recognizes advertising talent committed to driving positive change in society.Agencies, brands, and professionals came together for a night dedicated to purpose-driven creativity. Over 57 entries were evaluated by a distinguished jury of leaders from the worlds of advertising, art, and marketing.The Grand Prix was awarded to Smart Legacy by El Taier DDB Centro (Guatemala), a campaign praised for its social impact and creative excellence. Other recognized projects came from Oniria TBWA (Paraguay) and Grupo Mamut (Ecuador).During the ceremony, Ronny Garcés, Festival Director, shared:"Lápiz Creativo is not just an award; it's a call to keep using creativity as a tool for change. This year, we witnessed projects that shine not only for their execution but for the real impact they create in people's lives and the world. With that same passion, we are already working on the seventh edition for 2026, and we look forward to discovering more ideas that leave a lasting mark.”This edition also honored individuals like Verónica Ruiz del Vizo, Ruth Olegnowickz, Silvia Parra, and Óscar H. Castañeda, who continue to drive social good through creative and communicative work.📍 Full list of winners and more info:

