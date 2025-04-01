Caretaker Medical Receives Inaugural Healthcare Tech Innovation Award And $200,000 Grant From Medical Society Of D.C.

VitalStream is an FDA-cleared wireless, wearable monitor for continuous blood pressure and advanced hemodynamics.

VitalStream tablet application.

VitalStream is an FDA-cleared wireless, wearable monitor for continuous blood pressure and advanced hemodynamics.

- Jeff PompeoWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Caretaker Medical is honored to announce it has been awarded the Healthcare Technology Innovation Award, along with a $200,000 grant, from the Medical Society of the District of Columbia (MSDC) at the 5th annual Capital Healthcare Honors Gala. This prestigious award, presented on March 26, 2025, recognizes Caretaker Medical's groundbreaking work in advancing wireless patient monitoring with its VitalStream platform.The award, supported by a grant from The Institute for Technology in Healthcare, commemorates the legacy of Dr. Cesar A. C. Caceres, an esteemed medical professional dedicated to the application of technology to solve healthcare challenges. Dr. Caceres founded the Institute for Technology in Healthcare and was recognized for his pioneering work in computer-electrocardiographic interpretive systems.“We are delighted to celebrate the memory and achievements of Dr. Caceres by presenting Caretaker Medical with this inaugural award,” said Matthew Lecuyer, MD, Healthy Physician Foundation board chair.“As technology improves patient care and physician wellbeing, this award connects the achievements of the past with the promise of the future.”Caretaker Medical's CEO, Jeff Pompeo, accepted the award on behalf of the company, expressing gratitude for the recognition of their commitment to improving patient care and physician health.“This award validates our dedication to providing patients and physicians with a much-needed wearable, continuous blood pressure monitoring solution,” said Pompeo.VitalStream, Caretaker Medical's US Food and Drug Administration-cleared wearable monitor, merges clinical accuracy with a wire-free, comfortable patient experience. The $200,000 grant will support the expansion of this innovative platform, which provides continuous blood pressure and hemodynamic monitoring.The technology has demonstrated versatility in routine care and crisis response, proving invaluable in applications such as maternal health monitoring, perioperative recovery, and during the recent IV fluid shortages caused by Hurricane Helene. In these challenging times, VitalStream has helped healthcare providers maintain continuous blood pressure monitoring, ensuring patient safety and optimizing fluid management.“VitalStream offers significant advantages for patients and providers in routine conditions, as well as unexpected and demanding circumstances,” said Johnny Mann, vice president of sales and marketing at Caretaker Medical.“Our technology can help ensure patient safety and optimize fluid management during some of the most challenging times.”Caretaker Medical extends its deepest gratitude to the MSDC and The Institute for Technology in Healthcare for this honor and for their tireless efforts to advance healthcare in the Nation's Capital Region and beyond.About Caretaker Medical:Caretaker Medical is a leading innovator in wireless patient monitoring, dedicated to developing solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance physician efficiency. Their FDA-cleared VitalStream platform provides continuous, non-invasive blood pressure and hemodynamic monitoring, offering clinical accuracy and patient comfort.About the Medical Society of the District of Columbia (MSDC):The Medical Society of the District of Columbia is a non-profit membership association representing physicians in the District of Columbia. MSDC is dedicated to advocating for physicians and patients, promoting public health, and advancing the art and science of medicine.About The Institute for Technology in Healthcare:The Institute for Technology in Healthcare is committed to supporting the use of technology to benefit and stimulate others in healthcare, honoring the legacy of Dr. Cesar A. C. Caceres.

Johnny Mann

Caretaker Medical

+1 434-409-1945

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.