Voltage , a leading Lightning payments platform, is partnering with Amber App to bring faster, more cost-efficient Bitcoin payments to users in Australia. By integrating Voltage's advanced infrastructure, Amber App-Australia's top Bitcoin accumulation platform-is making Lightning Network transactions seamless and scalable.

This collaboration marks a major step in Lightning adoption, meeting the growing demand for instant, low-fee payments. As Bitcoin innovation accelerates in 2025, including stablecoins on Lightning, Amber App is setting a new standard for modern payment solutions.

Amber App's integration of Voltage's technology delivers groundbreaking enhancements:



Lightning Transactions 95% Faster: Amber App's users will experience transaction speeds far beyond traditional payment capabilities, offering unparalleled efficiency and convenience.

Simplified Payment Experience: Lightning-specific transaction details make accounting and transparency effortless for users, while Lightning Addresses enable seamless payments as simple as sending an email. Operational Excellence: Exchanges and platforms benefit from reduced human capital spent on resolving customer support tickets related to delayed transaction settlements, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Voltage is not only providing its robust infrastructure but also collaborating with Amber App on go-to-market strategies to maximize the adoption of Lightning Network payments.

As demand for faster, cost-effective payments rises, Voltage and Amber App are driving innovation and accessibility in Bitcoin transactions. Together, they are paving the way for the next era of Lightning Network adoption.

is Australia's leading Bitcoin accumulation app, designed to simplify Bitcoin ownership and payments. With features like Lightning Addresses, anonymous wallets, and user-friendly transaction details, Amber App delivers a seamless experience to Bitcoin enthusiasts worldwide.