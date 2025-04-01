Cory Booker Breaks Record With 25-Hour Speech Against Donald Trump: Who Is He?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Democrat Cory Booker set a record on Tuesday for the longest speech in Senate history after speaking for more than 24 hours, in an attempt to disrupt the normal business of the Senate to protest the“grave and urgent” danger of Donald Trump's presidential administration.

Booker took to the Senate floor Monday evening, saying he would remain there as long as he was“physically able.” More than 24 hours later, the 55-year-old senator was still going. He concluded his speech denouncing the Trump administration 25 hours and five minutes after he began speaking.

As he approached a full day of speaking, Booker had begun to stumble slightly in his speech, but was still on his feet, making sweeping gestures as he spoke, the Guardian reported.

It was a remarkable show of stamina as Democrats try to show their frustrated supporters that they are doing everything possible to contest Trump's agenda.

Booker was still talking after 24 hours and 20 minutes on the Senate floor, breaking the record set in 1957 by right-wing Republican and segregationist Strom Thurmond in a speech opposing the Civil Rights Act. Thurmond filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act of 1957, according to the Senate's records.

Who is Cory Booker?

Cory Booker is a Democrat and US Senate from New Jersey.

According to his website , Cory grew up in northern New Jersey and received his undergraduate and master's degree from Stanford University.

He was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship and went on to study at the University of Oxford, and then Yale Law School, where he graduated in 1997.