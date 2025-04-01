Easy Ice Finishes Q1 2025 With Two More Acquisitions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The last day of March marked the successful closure of two more acquisitions for Easy Ice! This time, they've acquired the ice machine leasing divisions of Red Rock Food Equipment and CABA Leasing-both based in Oklahoma City and operating in Oklahoma and North Texas.

Originally established in 1939, Red Rock Food Equipment quickly became a leader in the food service equipment industry, later expanding into ice machine leasing in 1978. CABA Leasing was formed over 15 years ago as a specialty leasing operation for certain chain restaurants. With these acquisitions, Easy Ice strengthens its position as a premier provider of ice solutions in the region.

"I am thrilled to complete the acquisitions of Red Rock Food Equipment's ice machine leasing division and CABA Leasing. These additions will significantly enhance our presence in Oklahoma, improving utilization, boosting the customer experience, and adding even more density," said Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Easy Ice. "I know our team will continue to perform in this market, and we look forward to executing our strategic growth plans throughout the United States."

Oklahoma City boasts a dynamic and rapidly growing food scene, featuring an array of fine dining establishments, innovative farm-to-table restaurants, and beloved local eateries. With a reputation for culinary creativity, the city has become a hotspot for food lovers seeking everything from high-end steakhouses to inventive fusion cuisine. Easy Ice remains committed to supporting the hospitality industry with seamless ice machine leasing, ensuring that restaurateurs and bar owners can focus on what they do best-delivering outstanding food and drink experiences.

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply-moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 37,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit .

