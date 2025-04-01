403
White House: Pres. Trump Will Be Visiting Saudi Arabia In May
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 1 (KUNA) -- The White House on Tuesday assured that US President Donald Trump will be visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May on his first journey out of the country.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing, "the President will be heading to Saudi Arabia in May" and that dates and more details will be provided.
On Monday Trump mentioned that he intends to go on tour in the GCC to visit Saudi, Qatar, and the UAE.
"It might be next month or maybe later. We'll also visit Qatar and maybe two other countries and the UAE is very important" he said during a briefing at the White House.
His last visit to Saudi Arabia was in May of 2017 as it was his first trip outside the country as President. (end)
amm
amm
