Announcing Helient Technologies

Helient Technologies, LLC launches to deliver scalable cloud and hybrid technology solutions.

HADDONFIELD, N.J., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Technologies , a leading provider of network services and communications solutions for automotive, healthcare, and local government, has joined forces with Helient Systems , a premier IT services company and Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in cloud adoption for the legal and other security conscious industries. This strategic combination marks the launch of Helient Technologies, LLC ("or the Company") , a leader in cloud and hybrid technology solutions.

Under the leadership of Brad Bono, Chairman and CEO , the establishment of Helient Technologies marks a significant milestone for both parties. "After a decade of collaboration and mutual respect, joining forces with Helient Systems is a natural next step," said Brad Bono, a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of telecommunications giant PAETEC Communications.

Steve Hatch, co-founder of Helient Systems, commented: "Through this merger, we are unlocking new synergies that will drive innovation at a faster pace than ever before. By leveraging our collective strengths, we can deliver solutions that enhance customer experience and expand our footprint in technology and telecommunications in ways we never could have achieved alone."

In partnership with Genesis Park, a Houston-based private investment firm and provider of flexible capital solutions for growing companies in the lower middle market, the combined Company has created a strategic platform for Helient to drive growth, an expanded portfolio and exceptional value for its customers.

"We're proud to support the formation of Helient Technologies," said Curtis Hartman, Managing Partner at Genesis Park. "This strategic combination represents the forward-thinking leadership and market opportunity we seek to invest in. By aligning two highly respected organizations, Helient Technologies is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative value to customers across critical sectors."

The new entity will continue operating under the Helient brand. Jamie Engelhard, Will Fulmer and Steve Hatch will remain as officers and shareholders in the Company. The team and senior executives will retain their positions, with Wade Goldt as COO and Chris Hines as CRO. Both companies have long-standing relationships with major technology partners such as Microsoft and Cisco. Helient Technologies will also continue to grow their partner and channel networks.

SOURCE Helient Technologies, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED