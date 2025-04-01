Tony's Chocolonely Recalls Two Chocolate Products Because They May Contain Small Stones
|
Product Description
|
Weight
|
Lot code
|
Best Before /
|
UPC
|
|
|
Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar
|
180g / 6.35 oz
|
4327
|
22-Nov-25
|
850011828564
|
|
4330
|
25-Nov-25
|
850011828564
|
|
4331
|
26-Nov-25
|
850011828564
|
|
M4331
|
26-Nov-25
|
850032676441
|
|
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate
|
180g / 6.35 oz
|
163094
|
2-Apr-26
|
858010005641
|
|
162634
|
28-Feb-26
|
858010005641
|
|
M162634
|
28-Feb-26
|
850011828908
|
No other lot codes are included in this recall. No other Tony's products are affected.
The recall was initiated following 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process. All complaints occurred outside of the United States and Canada, and no injuries were reported.
If you have purchased one of the affected products with the specified lot codes and have not yet consumed it, you are advised not to eat the product. Please return the product to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product. Please consult the following webpage to confirm how to identify the lot code and claim a refund or replacement in your market .
Company Contact Information for Consumers:
Tony's Chocolonely USA
+1 (503)-388-5990
News media who have questions should contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 267-884-5801
SOURCE Tony's Chocolonely
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment