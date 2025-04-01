Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tony's Chocolonely Recalls Two Chocolate Products Because They May Contain Small Stones

Tony's Chocolonely Recalls Two Chocolate Products Because They May Contain Small Stones


The recalled products have the following SKU and lot codes:

Product Description

Weight

Lot code

Best Before /
Best By Date

UPC



Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar

180g / 6.35 oz

4327

22-Nov-25

850011828564

4330

25-Nov-25

850011828564

4331

26-Nov-25

850011828564

M4331

26-Nov-25

850032676441

Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate
Almond Sea Salt

180g / 6.35 oz

163094

2-Apr-26

858010005641

162634

28-Feb-26

858010005641

M162634

28-Feb-26

850011828908

No other lot codes are included in this recall. No other Tony's products are affected.

The recall was initiated following 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process. All complaints occurred outside of the United States and Canada, and no injuries were reported.

If you have purchased one of the affected products with the specified lot codes and have not yet consumed it, you are advised not to eat the product. Please return the product to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product. Please consult the following webpage to confirm how to identify the lot code and claim a refund or replacement in your market .

Company Contact Information for Consumers:

Tony's Chocolonely USA

+1 (503)-388-5990

News media who have questions should contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 267-884-5801

SOURCE Tony's Chocolonely

