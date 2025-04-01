Tony's Chocolonely Recalls Two Chocolate Products Because They May Contain Small Stones

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recalled products have the following SKU and lot codes:

Product Description Weight Lot code Best Before /

Best By Date UPC



Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar 180g / 6.35 oz 4327 22-Nov-25 850011828564

4330 25-Nov-25 850011828564

4331 26-Nov-25 850011828564

M4331 26-Nov-25 850032676441

Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate

Almond Sea Salt 180g / 6.35 oz 163094 2-Apr-26 858010005641

162634 28-Feb-26 858010005641

M162634 28-Feb-26 850011828908



No other lot codes are included in this recall. No other Tony's products are affected.

The recall was initiated following 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process. All complaints occurred outside of the United States and Canada, and no injuries were reported.

If you have purchased one of the affected products with the specified lot codes and have not yet consumed it, you are advised not to eat the product. Please return the product to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product. Please consult the following webpage to confirm how to identify the lot code and claim a refund or replacement in your market .

Company Contact Information for Consumers:

Tony's Chocolonely USA

+1 (503)-388-5990

News media who have questions should contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 267-884-5801

SOURCE Tony's Chocolonely