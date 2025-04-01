National Civil Rights Museum’S April 4Th Commemoration Honors Dr. King’S Legacy With An Urgent Call To Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Memphis, TN, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel will host its annual April 4th Commemoration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the 57th anniversary of his assassination. This year's theme,“How Long, Not Long,” taken from Dr. King's iconic 1965 Montgomery, Alabama speech advocating for voting rights, underscores the urgency of collective power in preserving democracy and achieving social and economic justice.

The April 4th Commemoration is not just a reflection on history but a call to action. Dr. King's fight for justice did not end in 1968, and his message remains as relevant today. The National Civil Rights Museum urges the public to join in advocating for sustainable, positive social change.

“We're emphasizing the relevance of Dr. King's 'How Long, Not Long' speech to today's prevailing struggle,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President.“At a time when voting rights, economic empowerment, and the very fabric of democracy are under threat, we must use our voices and our collective power to drive meaningful change.”

The commemoration, titled“ Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment. ”, is scheduled to take place in the museum's courtyard on Friday, April 4, at 5:00 PM CT and will be available via live stream on the museum's website, YouTube, and Facebook channels. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the museum.

This year's event features an inspiring lineup:



Keynote Address: Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley , President & CEO of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), will deliver the keynote address. A seasoned public health and inclusion leader, Rev. Arline-Bradley has advised on critical social justice issues, serving in leadership roles across advocacy and governmental organizations, including the Obama Administration. She was also the youngest keynote speaker at the King Center's MLK Beloved Community Commemorative Service in 2024.

Special Performances: The world-renowned Tennessee Mass Choir will perform. Known for their high-energy vocals and remarkable versatility, the choir has performed alongside legendary artists such as Al Green, Fred Hammond, and Martina McBride.

Dramatic Interpretation: Hattilloo Theatre will present a moving dramatization of Dr. King's speech“How Long, Not Long”, bringing its timeless message to life in a compelling theatrical performance. Vocal Performance: Acclaimed vocalist Deborah Manning Thomas will deliver a soul-stirring tribute to Dr. King through song.

In addition, the Keeper of the Dream Award student winners will reflect on Dr. King's impact on their generation, and members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc ., Dr. King's fraternity, will present a special tribute. At 6:01 PM CT, the museum will hold a moment of silence as the wreath is placed on the Lorraine Motel balcony, marking the time Dr. King was assassinated in 1968.

This free event is open to the public. The commemoration livestream ensures that all can participate in this powerful tribute, whether in person or online. Registration is highly recommended for those joining via live stream. For more information, visit April4th.org .

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

- -

CONTACT: Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-527-1225 ...