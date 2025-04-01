Multilane Accelerates The Industry Into The Terabit Era With 1.6T BERT Demos Across OFC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MultiLane leads the charge in terabit network testing at OFC 2025, with the company's pioneering 224Gbps/lane BERT, the ML7004F-L, which is validating optical modules in demos across the exhibition floor. A 4-channel, 224Gbps/lane BERT, the ML7004F-L is designed for high-throughput and versatility with up to 34 dB of Rx equalization and capable of validating passive and active interconnects, including ethernet modules, Linear Pluggable Optics (LPOs), and high-density backplanes cables.One key demo at the company's own booth, 5101, features a Ligent Inc. & Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies Co. Ltd optical module, the 1.6T OSFP SiPho_DR8. The setup features four BERTs as MultiWave Modules, MW7004F-L, in the MultiWave Test Platform, connected to the module through a MultiLane Module Compliance Board.“We are proud to be ahead of the curve as the first company in the industry to provide a full 224Gbps/lane BERT solution,” said Michel Haddad, General Manager of Measurement Solutions at MultiLane.“224Gbps/lane is a rapidly maturing standard defined by greatly accelerated development and a need for high-throughput validation, and our flagship ML7004F-L BERT and our modular instrument offerings on the MultiWave Test Platform actively enable our partners to keep up the pace and deliver optical modules for the terabit era with full confidence.”"Multilane provides 224Gbps/lane BERT in time and enable us to validate the leading-edge 1.6T products including full retimed optics (FRO), transmitter retimed optics (TRO) and linear pluggable optics (LPO) modules we are developing at Ligent Inc. & Hisense. This valuable BERT test platform helps to accelerate our 1.6T product development. We are proud to showcase Ligent's 1.6T module demo with Multilane BERT in OFC 2025 at Ligent booth #4321 and Multilane's booth", said Dr. Jin Hong, CEO and President of Ligent.The ML7004F-L is also featured in setups validating optical modules at the ATOP booth and other booths around OFC.About MultiLaneMultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 1.6T. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a comprehensive suite of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP-DD, OSFP, OSFP-XD and other leading standards. MultiLane's products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, linear pluggable optics, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.

Youssef Chucri

MultiLane

+1 510-573-6388

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.