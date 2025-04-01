Cory Booker's 21-Hour Speech Against Donald Trump's Policies STILL Going Strong: Will He Keep Going?

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker delivered an unforgettable marathon speech in the Senate, lasting more than 21 hours, in a remarkable show of endurance. Speaking on Monday evening, Booker said he would remain on the Senate floor“as long as I am physically able,” making it one of the longest speeches in Senate history.

His primary objective was to highlight the Democrats' resistance to President Donald Trump's sweeping actions and policies .“These are not normal times in our nation,” Booker declared.“And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them.”

Booker criticises Trump's cuts to Social Security

Throughout his speech, Booker focused on the negative impacts of cuts to Social Security offices under the guidance of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. He also expressed his concern about potential broader cuts to the social safety net, despite Republican assurances that the program won't be affected.

Booker's speech also included personal stories and letters from constituents.

Support from Democratic colleagues

Throughout the day, Booker was supported by his fellow Democratic colleagues, who took turns asking him questions and offering praise for his stamina. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer commended Booker's performance, saying,“Your strength, your fortitude, your clarity has just been nothing short of amazing, and all of America is paying attention to what you're saying.”

As Booker continued, House members from the Congressional Black Caucus, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, came to offer their support, standing on the edge of the Senate floor to watch him.

Booker draws on history and civil rights leaders

A significant portion of Booker's speech drew inspiration from the civil rights movement. He invoked the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), emphasising that achieving civil rights required more than just words-it required action.“We got civil rights because people marched for it, sweat for it, and John Lewis bled for it,” Booker said.