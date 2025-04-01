NIL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS WITH DUKE UNIVERSITY's DURHAM DEVILS CLUB TO ELEVATE NIL OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES

DURHAM, N.C., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIL Management, a leading agency specializing in name, image, and likeness (NIL) marketing and brand-building for college athletes, has announced a strategic partnership with Duke University's Durham Devils Club to provide NIL opportunities for Duke's 720 student-athletes.

NIL Management proudly announces our official partnership with Duke University to empower 720 student-athletes through groundbreaking NIL opportunities. (PRNewsfoto/NIL MANAGEMENT)

This collaboration will help Duke student-athletes maximize NIL earnings, secure brand deals, and develop their personal brands for long-term success. A key component of the partnership includes a revenue-sharing model, ensuring that both the athletes and the Duke Collective benefit from every NIL deal secured.

HOW NIL MANAGEMENT SUPPORTS UNIVERSITIES & BRANDS NATIONWIDE



INNOVATIVE DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT THROUGH COLLEGE ATHLETES APP - NIL Management has partnered with College Athletes App to provide athletes with a free, cutting-edge platform designed to help them grow engagement, build fan loyalty, and generate revenue. This app empowers athletes to take control of their personal brand, connect directly with fans, and create monetization opportunities that extend beyond traditional sponsorships.

ELITE ATHLETE REPRESENTATION & BRAND DEVELOPMENT

NIL Management isn't just a facilitator; it's a career accelerator for student-athletes, offering exclusive marketing, sponsorship, and personal branding services.

FULL-SERVICE NIL & SPORTS MANAGEMENT

Unlike other NIL agencies, NIL Management provides end-to-end career support, from brand strategy and NIL deal negotiations to media training, wealth management, and long-term brand building.

EXCLUSIVE BRAND NETWORK

NIL Management has access to top-tier sponsors, Fortune 500 brands, and premium endorsement opportunities, giving athletes unmatched earning potential.

EXPANDING UNIVERSITY-WIDE NIL PROGRAMS

We help schools build full-scale NIL programs that include affiliate partnerships, group licensing, and revenue-sharing models.

COMPREHENSIVE NIL COMPLIANCE & FAIR DEALS

Our team ensures all NIL partnerships follow NCAA regulations, protect student-athletes, and provide transparent, brand-safe contracts.

ATHLETE SUCCESS STORIES & PROVEN RESULTS

NIL Management has a track record of transforming athletes' financial futures, social media impact, and market value.

SCALABLE PARTNERSHIPS FOR SCHOOLS & COLLECTIVES

Whether you're a Power Five school, mid-major program, or a brand looking to connect with athletes, NIL Management provides customized solutions tailored to your needs. THE FUTURE OF SPORTS MARKETING

NIL Management isn't just keeping up with the NIL landscape-it's leading the industry. With cutting-edge digital strategies, social growth accelerators, AI-driven deal matchmaking, and holistic athlete representation, it sets the new standard for NIL and sports management.

Nick Glassburn, CEO of NIL Management, emphasized the significance of this partnership

"At NIL Management, our mission is to ensure student-athletes have the resources, education, and financial opportunities to build their brands and secure meaningful partnerships. Duke University has a long-standing tradition of excellence in academics and athletics, and we are proud to work with the Durham Devils Club to help their athletes succeed in the NIL era. We look forward to expanding these opportunities to universities and brands nationwide."

Join the NIL Movement – Schools & Brands Welcome! As NIL Management continues to scale its network of student-athletes, universities, and brands, we welcome other athletic programs, collectives, and corporate partners to join us in shaping the future of college sports marketing.

Follow NIL Management for More Updates

Instagram/nilmanagement

TikTok/nilmanagement

LinkedIn/in/nilmanagement

YouTube/nilmanagement

About NIL Management

NIL Management is a premier sports and brand representation agency specializing in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) space. Based in Columbus, Ohio, we empower college and professional athletes, influencers, and brands to build their legacy through strategic partnerships, marketing, and digital growth. Our full-service offerings include talent representation, brand development, social media growth and management, TikTok Shop management, merchandise development, creative content production, and investment education.

Whether you're an athlete, content creator, or brand, NIL Management delivers the strategy, exposure, and support to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

NIL Management - where athletes build their legacy.

For media inquiries, NIL partnership opportunities, custom solutions for schools and brands or to learn more about NIL Management's athlete marketing programs contact:

Veronica Welch

CMO - NIL Management

[email protected]

+1 (917) 741-6477

YOUR PLAY. YOUR BRAND. YOUR LEGACY. – NIL MANAGEMENT

SOURCE NIL MANAGEMENT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED