April Awakening: A Bahamian Spring Bloom

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April sweeps into The Bahamas like a warm trade wind, stirring the islands to life with a burst of colour, flavour and rhythm. As the days stretch longer and the ocean sparkles under a golden sun, this is the moment to trade routine for revelry. From newly unveiled hotel treasures to festivals that pulse with authentic Bahamian soul, The Bahamas beckons travelers near and far to step into spring with a splash. Discover exclusive offers, savour local traditions and lose yourself in the laid-back luxury of island living – April is your invitation to paradise found.

Pelican Point Coconut Festival (April 2 1): Held on Grand Bahama Island every Easter Monday, the Coconut Festival is a uniquely Bahamian celebration with a coconut-ty twist. Each year the festival attracts hundreds to the eastern end of the island to enjoy edible coconut creations, coconut jewellery and entertainment.



James Cistern Heritage Affair (April 16-21) : This event encourages locals and visitors to come out and enjoy delicious native dishes, desserts, live entertainment, and activities for travelers young and old. Funds raised during the event go towards enhancing the James Cistern area, a small yet charming settlement located in Central Eleuthera, and assisting with initiatives throughout the island.



Bimini Homecoming (April 17-20): Referred to as Bimini's biggest domestic event of the year, this festival will consist of Bahamian entertainment (seafood dishes, tropical drinks, Bahamian music, live entertainment, beach parties) and four days of fun. This event will begin just before Good Friday and will end on Easter Sunday.

National Family Island Regatta (April 23-26): In The Exumas, enjoy five days of Bahamian sloop sailing competition; a tradition that started in 1954. Class A to E boats compete for the coveted titles in their individual divisions. There will be Bahamian food and drinks on sale, music, and dancing until the wee hours of the morning. Visitors and locals mix and mingle enjoying the national sport of The Bahamas.

Grand Bahama Dive Week (April 26 – May 3): Dive into the underwater wonders of Grand Bahama Island with this week-long celebration of the region's pristine reefs and marine life. From April 26 - May 3, visitors can join guided excursions to explore vibrant coral gardens, swim with tropical fish and discover historic wrecks. Local dive operators offer special packages, making it a perfect cap to April's adventures.



Bahamas Powerboat Club Full Throttle Poker Run 2025 (May 3, 2025): The most anticipated Boating Event of The Bahamas returns May 3, 2025! With over 150 registered boats, 3,000+ participants and the best vibes, FT Poker Run is regarded as the largest Poker Run in the Caribbean. Event attendees can experience a thrilling ride across the most beautiful turquoise waters with a helicopter guided route to the largest boating event in The Bahamas.



Custom Shootout (May 14-17, 2025): The Custom Shootout Fishing Tournament is a prestigious, invite-only event that celebrates the craftsmanship and innovation of custom sport fishing boats. Held in the stunning waters of The Abacos, the tournament draws passionate anglers and boating enthusiasts from across the globe.



Red Bays Snapper Tournament (May 15-17, 2025) : Located on the island of Andros, Red Bays is the only settlement situated on the western side of the Island and the largest fishing community. This event draws visitors from near and far as they compete for the coveted title of 'Best Fisherman'. Patrons can enjoy an array of down-home dishes, drinks and some of the best Bahamian entertainment.

5 th Annual Walker's Cay Blue Marlin Invitational (May 21-24): Looking ahead, the legendary Walker's Cay hosts its 5th Annual Blue Marlin Invitational from May 21-24. This prestigious tournament draws elite anglers worldwide to compete for over $1 million in prizes amidst the northern Bahamas' premier fishing grounds. Expect thrilling blue marlin catches, a festive marina scene and a nod to Walker's Cay's storied angling legacy – mark your calendars for this standout event.

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit .

Atlantis Paradise Island – 4 th Night Free + $150 Resort Credit : Spring into savings at Atlantis Paradise Island with their 4th night free offer. Book a minimum of 4 nights at The Coral, The Royal, The Reef, The Cove or Harborside Resort, and enjoy the 4th night free (a 25% discount off best available rates) plus a $150 resort credit per room, per stay. Credit can be applied for Dolphin & Marine Adventures, Atlantis Kids Adventures, CRUSH, Atlantis LIVE performances, or select dining options.



LPIA Guests Rank Airport as Best in the Region : Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) earned top honours as the 2024 Best Airport in the Latin America & Caribbean region for airports serving 2-5 million passengers, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) ASQ Awards. Announced on 10 March 2025, this accolade – based solely on guest surveys – celebrates LPIA's commitment to seamless, world-class service.“This recognition reflects our team's dedication and motivates us to aim for a 5-star rating,” said Vernice Walkine, President & CEO of Nassau Airport Development Company.“As The Bahamas' gateway, LPIA sets the tone for an exceptional travel experience.”



Island Focus: Eleuthera

For those seeking a tranquil spring retreat, Eleuthera beckons with its unspoiled beauty and laid-back allure. Known for its pink-sand beaches, dramatic cliffs and crystal-clear waters, this slender island offers a peaceful contrast to the bustle of everyday life. Explore the Glass Window Bridge – a natural marvel where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, leaving travelers breathless as they take in a panoramic view of the rich blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean on one side of the road and the bright blue of the Caribbean Sea on the other – or snorkel among vibrant reefs teeming with marine life. With intra-island flights from Nassau twice weekly, Eleuthera is a spring sanctuary for quiet walks, fresh pineapples from local farms and postcard-perfect sunsets.

Don't miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer this April. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit .

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram .

