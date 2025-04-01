Anthem Pleasant Drives Cross-Industry Innovation And Sustainable Growth

Anthem Pleasant unveils innovative ventures in EV charging, patented products, and experiential retail, seeking partners and licensees for expansion.

- Anthem PleasantPEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anthem Pleasant, an American businessman and serial entrepreneur, is leading transformative ventures across diverse industries, from sustainable transportation and floral retail to innovative consumer products and entertainment experiences. Pleasant's portfolio of businesses and patented inventions exemplifies a commitment to creativity, problem-solving, and scalable innovation. As the Art Designer at Pleasant Limousines , owner of Peoria Florist and Sun City Flowers, and creator of patented solutions like the Toothbrush Pillow and Postal Notice, Pleasant is leveraging cross-industry expertise to drive business growth and pioneer new market opportunities. These endeavors – from a groundbreaking solar-powered EV charging concept for entertainment venues to the experiential event brand Bouquets & Bubbles– position Pleasant as a versatile leader at the nexus of technology, sustainability, and customer experience.Innovating Sustainable Transportation and EntertainmentPleasant's role with Pleasant Limousines highlights his forward-thinking approach to sustainable transportation. As the company's Art Designer, he develops cutting-edge renderings for solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations tailored to entertainment and event venues These mobile“Tailgate Renewable Energy Entertainment” (TREE) charging stations combine renewable energy with on-site entertainment, offering a flexible, eco-friendly solution for powering electric vehicles at concerts, sports games, festivals, and other large gatherings. The concept involves mobile units equipped with retractable solar panels and battery storage, capable of providing clean energy charging services wherever crowds gather By visualizing mobile solar car charging stations that double as entertainment hubs, Pleasant aims to enhance venue infrastructure while promoting a greener future in transportation.Concept rendering by Anthem Pleasant of the mobile solar EV charging station in various deployment stages (Stages 1–6). This visual showcases how a standard 45-foot trailer can transform into a sprawling solar array using hydraulic lifts and retractable panels. The design provides a shaded, self-powered charging hub that can be deployed rapidly at event sites, underscoring the integration of sustainability and entertainment amenities.This innovative approach aligns with broader industry trends. Industry research suggests solar-powered EV charging will become standard at major entertainment and sports venues as electric vehicle adoption grows. The EV charging infrastructure market is projected to expand from $7.3 billion in 2024 to $12.1 billion by 2030), underscoring the demand that Pleasant's designs address. Pleasant's work taps into this momentum, showcasing how transportation electrification can be seamlessly integrated into the entertainment sector. By combining solar energy technology with mobile entertainment, Pleasant Limousines is positioned to deliver value both in powering vehicles and enhancing fan experiences.“We're bringing together sustainability and entertainment in a way that benefits everyone,” said Anthem Pleasant, describing his vision for the EV charging project.“Imagine attending a stadium concert or a festival where your electric car charges on-site via solar power, and the charging station itself adds to the event atmosphere. It's about leveraging creative design to solve infrastructure challenges while engaging and delighting customers.” Pleasant's integration of clean energy reflects a commitment to innovation with real-world impact – reducing carbon footprints for venues and enabling environmentally friendly transportation for attendees. It also opens doors for partnerships with event organizers, sports franchises, and venue operators looking to expand their green initiatives.Leadership in Floral Retail and Experiential ServicesIn addition to his work in sustainable tech, Anthem Pleasant has made significant strides in the floral industry as the owner of Peoria Florist and Sun City Flowers. These Arizona-based floral businesses, established in 1984 and long regarded as local institutions, specialize in high-quality fresh flower arrangements with same-day delivery services. Under Pleasant's leadership, the florists have upheld a reputation for personalized service and artistic design, serving both individual customers and corporate clients. From weddings and celebrations to sympathy arrangements, the focus on quality and customized floral art has made Peoria Florist and Sun City Flowers trusted names in their communities.Pleasant's involvement in this traditional retail sector is complemented by his flair for innovation. Seeing an opportunity to add a unique experiential dimension to floral retail, he developed Bouquets & Bubbles, an interactive entertainment experience that blends floral design with social celebration. This trademarked brand (U.S. Trademark Reg. No. 7,436,961) offers flower arrangement classes paired with a champagne experience. In a typical Bouquets & Bubbles event, participants learn professional floral arranging techniques and create their own bouquets while enjoying champagne or other refreshments in a festive group setting. The concept of“one for you, one for me” encourages guests to make two arrangements – one to keep and one to share – embodying a spirit of community and goodwill.Bouquets and BubblesJoins SAF's Petal It Forward Initiative, Spreading Goodwill in the CommunityBouquets & Bubbles has expanded the services of Pleasant's floristry business and tapped into the growing trend of experiential retail. This model capitalizes on consumers' growing appetite for interactive, experiential retail experiences. The flower-and-champagne classes turn the act of buying flowers into a fun, memorable event that drives customer engagement and loyalty. The success of Bouquets & Bubbles, which has been warmly received in the Phoenix area – including participation in community initiatives like the Society of American Florists' Petal It Forward charitable campaign ([ Bouquets and BubblesJoins SAF's Petal It Forward Initiative, Spreading Goodwill in the Community.Bouquets and BubblesJoins SAF's Petal It Forward Initiative, Spreading Goodwill in the Community– demonstrates how innovative event concepts can invigorate a traditional retail business.Importantly for investors and partners, Bouquets & Bubblesis a scalable model. The concept can be replicated in other cities through partnerships with florists, event planners, or hospitality venues. As a licensor of the Bouquets & Bubblestrademark, Pleasant is exploring opportunities to expand this franchise-like model beyond his own stores, bringing the experience to new markets.“Bouquets & Bubbles is about crafting joy and connections,” Pleasant commented.“We've created a blueprint that combines artisanal skill with entertainment. I see tremendous potential to grow this as an experiential brand in hotels, resorts, on cruise ships – anywhere people want to gather for a creative, celebratory activity. We welcome discussions with partners who share the vision of bringing this unique experience to a wider audience.”Patented Products Addressing Everyday ChallengesAt the core of Anthem Pleasant's entrepreneurial portfolio is a passion for inventing practical solutions to everyday problems. He holds multiple U.S. patents for products that improve daily life and communication. Notably, Pleasant is the inventor and licensor of the Toothbrush Pillow (U.S. Patent 10,058,219) and Postal Notice (U.S. Patent 9,609,973), two innovations with broad commercial applications.The Toothbrush Pillow is an assistive oral care device that serves as both a toothbrush holder and stabilizer, making it easier for users to apply toothpaste and perform oral hygiene independently. This simple yet effective invention keeps any standard or electric toothbrush flat and secure on a surface, so that individuals can dispense toothpaste with one hand without the brush rolling or falling. By providing stability and preventing mess, the Toothbrush Pillow improves the daily brushing routine – a benefit for children learning proper brushing habits, adults with limited dexterity, seniors with conditions like arthritis or Parkinson's, and anyone seeking a cleaner, more convenient way to handle a toothbrush. Pleasant acquired the Toothbrush Pillow's intellectual property after recognizing its potential to help millions who struggle with daily oral care tasks. Pleasant has championed the Toothbrush Pillow as a tool for greater healthcare accessibility, and the product has already been featured in assistive technology demonstration programs in multiple states. This early adoption not only validates its usefulness but also opens channels for institutional partnerships (from elder care providers to rehabilitation centers) that can broaden its reach.The Toothbrush Pillow enables hands-free toothpaste application for users with limited hand mobility. For example, the device holds a toothbrush steady on a flat surface, which is especially beneficial for seniors, children, and individuals with disabilities who may struggle to control a brush while applying paste. By keeping the toothbrush stable, the Pillow helps prevent mess and frustration, making daily oral care more accessible.The Postal Notice invention represents Pleasant's foray into digital services that modernize traditional systems. Postal Notice is a patented method and platform that provides real-time notifications to mail recipients at the exact moment physical mail is delivered to their mailbox. By integrating with postal service GPS tracking data, the system can automatically send an alert (via text, email, or phone) when mail has arrived, eliminating the need to repeatedly check a mailbox and ensuring important deliveries are not missed. For households and businesses, this adds convenience and peace of mind – no more waiting uncertainly or wasted trips for mail that hasn't yet come. For postal and delivery services, Postal Notice offers a value-added feature that can enhance customer satisfaction and potentially generate new revenue streams.Pleasant conceived Postal Notice in response to a common problem he observed: people often miss time-sensitive mail or make unnecessary trips to check mail that isn't there. The innovation requires no extra equipment for mail carriers, leveraging the GPS-enabled scanner devices postal workers already carry. When a carrier delivers mail, the device's GPS location triggers a notification to the addressed recipient, who has opted in to the service. This simple but powerful idea bridges the gap between the centuries-old practice of physical mail delivery and modern expectations for instant digital information. Notably, Postal Notice complements the U.S. Postal Service's existing Informed Delivery program – which sends daily email previews of incoming mail – by adding the critical element of timing. While Informed Delivery tells users what is arriving, Postal Notice tells them when it has arrived, in real time.The commercial implications of Postal Notice are significant. Direct mail remains a multi-billion-dollar marketing channel even in the digital age, and USPS reported that in 2024 over 35 billion pieces of mail were sent with promotional content. Each of those mailpieces represents a customer touchpoint that could be augmented by a digital notification or online follow-up. Postal Notice effectively brings“snail mail” into the digital marketing ecosystem, enabling integrated campaigns where a physical mailer can trigger immediate electronic engagement. For advertisers and businesses, this could substantially increase the effectiveness of direct mail campaigns – a potential $35 billion boost in digital marketing revenue. Moreover, Postal Notice offers mailers enhanced tracking and analytics; businesses can know exactly when their mailed offers or documents reach customers, allowing them to time subsequent communications or staffing accordingly.Pleasant is actively seeking to collaborate with postal authorities, logistics firms, and marketing mail providers to implement Postal Notice on a large scale. He has filed an international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application to protect the concept globally and is advocating for a U.S. Postal Service partnership to pilot the service. A successful national rollout could pave the way for licensing this technology to postal systems in other countries, positioning Postal Notice as a new standard for mail delivery in the digital age.Vision for Growth, Partnerships, and Licensing OpportunitiesAcross all his ventures, Anthem Pleasant demonstrates an unwavering focus on innovation, customer experience, and scalability. His career as a serial entrepreneur is defined by the ability to identify needs in disparate markets and create solutions that resonate – whether it's enhancing sustainable infrastructure for events, enriching community life with creative classes, or improving routine tasks with clever devices. This diverse portfolio is unified by Pleasant's hands-on leadership and a forward-looking strategy that emphasizes partnerships and intellectual property leverage.Pleasant's multifaceted businesses each offer distinct partnership or investment opportunities:.Pleasant Limousines Solar EV Project: Pleasant welcomes collaboration with event venue operators, automotive technology firms, and renewable energy companies to further develop and deploy the mobile solar charging station concept. Joint prototype development or pilot programs at major venues could accelerate commercialization of this eco-friendly service..Floral and Experiential Retail Expansion: Having proven its appeal locally, Pleasant is now exploring franchise-style licensing of Bouquets & Bubbles. Entrepreneurs or hospitality businesses can partner to launch these floral-and-champagne workshops in new regions, leveraging Pleasant's established brand and expertise. Likewise, strategic partnerships with floristry chains or hotels could integrate the concept as a value-added guest experience..Toothbrush Pillow – Healthcare Distribution: To expand the reach of the Toothbrush Pillow, Pleasant is pursuing partnerships with healthcare distributors, senior care providers, and retail pharmacies. He is open to licensing agreements that would enable established medical supply companies to produce and distribute the Toothbrush Pillow under his patent, bringing it into pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, and international markets. This patented product aligns with the growing emphasis on inclusive design in health and personal care..Postal Notice – Marketing and Postal Tech: To realize Postal Notice's full potential, Pleasant is advocating for pilot programs with postal agencies and is open to private-sector partners that can integrate Postal Notice into mail tracking systems or marketing platforms. Possible licensees range from postal technology providers to marketing firms eager to incorporate real-time mail delivery data into omni-channel campaigns. The sheer scale of this service – which could eventually serve tens of millions of mail users – represents a significant opportunity for partners in the postal and marketing industries.Pleasant emphasizes that by sharing expertise and resources through strategic partnerships, these innovations can reach every market that needs them. His collaborative ethos – combined with strong legal protections via patents and trademarks – forms the basis of a growth strategy designed to unlock maximum value. By actively inviting co-creators, investors, and licensees to join him in scaling up these ventures, Anthem Pleasant is turning a series of niche innovations into widespread solutions with global market potential.About Anthem PleasantAnthem Pleasant is an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business leader based in Peoria, Arizona. With a diverse portfolio spanning transportation, retail, technology, and entertainment, Pleasant has established himself as a versatile innovator and problem-solver. He serves as Art Designer for Pleasant Limousines (a luxury transportation company), focusing on sustainable mobile EV charging solutions for entertainment venues. He is the owner of Peoria Florist and Sun City Flowers, two prominent floral design and delivery businesses in Arizona, and the creator of Bouquets & Bubbles, an experiential floral design class brand. Pleasant holds multiple U.S. patents, including those for the Toothbrush Pillow (an assistive toothbrush holder improving daily dental care) and Postal Notice (a system for real-time mail delivery notifications). He is actively involved in licensing his intellectual properties and pursuing partnerships that bring these innovations to market. Across all endeavors, Anthem Pleasant emphasizes innovation, customer experience, and strategic collaboration, reflecting his belief that synergy and shared vision are key to driving impactful growth.

