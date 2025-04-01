Refined Living, Inc. Announces Plans To Build Thousands Of Residential Units Across Connecticut And Massachusetts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refined Living, Inc. launches large-scale housing projects to combat shortages across Connecticut and Massachusetts, blending market-rate and affordable units across both states

HARTFORD, Conn., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Living, Inc., a real estate development firm led by veteran broker and investor Robert Letskus , has announced its plan to build thousands of new residential units across Connecticut and Massachusetts in response to the region's growing housing affordability crisis.







Robert Letskus

With home prices and rental rates soaring, the ability for many families to secure stable, reasonably priced housing has become increasingly difficult. Connecticut alone faces a shortage of over 92,000 affordable units for low-income renters, while Massachusetts continues to grapple with displacement, rising costs, and an overall lack of new construction.

Robert Letskus, who brings over 23 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, is spearheading the initiative. His track record includes managing hundreds of successful multiunit developments throughout the Northeast. Now, he is turning his focus to revitalizing residential neighborhoods, underutilized land, and vacant commercial spaces in both states.

"A large percentage of these developments will be market-rate," said Robert,“but we are also incorporating affordable units into select projects. Many Connecticut towns still fall short of the state's mandate requiring at least 10% of the housing stock to be affordable. We want to be part of the solution.”

Robert also spoke out about the misconceptions surrounding affordable housing, urging the public to reconsider outdated stereotypes.

“There are often misunderstandings about who qualifies for affordable housing,” said Robert Letskus.“These programs are designed to support hardworking individuals and families who simply earn below the area's median income. That could be a firefighter with a stay-at-home spouse, a substitute teacher and retail manager, or an Amazon employee married to a part-time college student. These are valued members of our communities who deserve access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.”

Refined Living, Inc.'s developments aim to address these regional challenges by increasing housing inventory and supporting economic diversity in neighborhoods. With several projects in the planning stages, the company expects to break ground in multiple locations over the next year.

For inquiries or partnership opportunities, email ... or visit their website at .

Media Contact:

Robert Letskus

Refined Living, Inc.

Email: ...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at