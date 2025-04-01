Jumbula To Launch Next-Generation Family Dashboard With Child Safety Capabilities

Jumbula launches a next-generation Family Dashboard for a smarter, easier family experience.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration , payment, and management for classes and camps, is set to launch its next-generation Family Dashboard. This update introduces a modern design and simplified experience to make it easier for families to access and manage their accounts.With this release, Jumbula clients can offer families a faster and more organized way to register for programs, view schedules, and update their information. The new layout is easier to navigate and works smoothly on any device-desktop, tablet, or phone-so families can stay connected wherever they are.Key Highlights of the Jumbula Next-Generation Family Dashboard Include:-- Sleek New Design: A clean, modern layout that helps families find what they need quickly.-- Simplified Experience: Clearer navigation and fewer steps for common actions such as registration, payments, or updates.-- Mobile-Friendly Access: Works well across all devices so families can manage accounts anytime, anywhere.-- Child Attendance Tracking: Families can see whether their child has checked in or attended a class-adding peace of mind and supporting safety.-- Upcoming Schedule View: Displays upcoming classes and programs for the next 10 days, helping families stay organized at a glance.These updates represent just a few of the enhancements included in the new Family Dashboard.“Our next-generation Family Dashboard is all about simplicity and convenience-offering families a seamless, intuitive experience to manage their accounts with ease,” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula.Jumbula's next-generation Family Dashboard is expected to be available to all users in Q3 2025, continuing the company's mission to deliver smarter, more meaningful solutions that support both organizations and the families they serve.About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit .

