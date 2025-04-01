1 New Release: The Legal Wellness Kit Aims To Sue-Proof Businesses

The Legal Wellness Kit

Tools from Preventive Law Expert Chris Keefer Available for Pre-Order

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its pre-launch on March 25, 2025, "The Legal Wellness Kit: 7 Essential Tools to Sue-Proof Your Business " by Preventive Law expert Chris Keefer (foreword by Nathan J. Lillegard of the University of Oregon's Lundquist Center for Entrepreneurship) has reached #1 Bestseller and New Release status in multiple Amazon lists. This must-have guide offers actionable strategies for startups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to navigate legal risks and protect their ventures. The book is set to release on April 28, 2025.“The Legal Wellness Kit" provides actionable tools to help business owners proactively manage legal challenges. These include:.Business Formation & Governance (including IP protections).Contract Negotiation & Development.Compliance Policies & Training.Employment Practices.Insurance.Managing Claims & Lawsuits.Due DiligenceWith a focus on empowering entrepreneurs and business owners, the book distills complex legal concepts into clear, practical advice, making it an essential resource for startups and small businesses. Keefer's expertise shines through in real-life examples and suggestions, ensuring readers can apply the strategies immediately to safeguard their companies."Keefer has crafted an absolute gem with this book-a legal help guide that every entrepreneur needs in their toolkit," says Todd Woelfer, Chief Operating Officer of THOR Industries. "With clear insights and practical steps, Keefer breaks down complex legal concepts into approachable language, making it possible for business owners to feel informed and empowered." Pat Berges, Managing Director at LEADING for RESULTS, adds, "As a former Fortune 500 executive transitioning into the entrepreneurial world, I found 'The Legal Wellness Kit' a game-changer. This book is not only thorough in addressing the complexities of owning a small business but also remarkably easy to read."Keefer, a seasoned legal expert with years of experience helping businesses avoid legal pitfalls, authored "The Legal Wellness Kit" to bridge the gap between legal complexity and practical application. His engaging writing style and relatable examples make the book an enjoyable read, providing readers with confidence and clarity in their legal endeavors."The Legal Wellness Kit" is available for pre-order at $0.99 for eBook (ISBN: 979-8-9909975-4-7) and $11.99 for paperback (ISBN: 979-8-9909975-3-0, 203 pages). Visit thelegalwellnesskit for the Amazon pre-order link and more information. Review copies are available upon request-please contact Chris Keefer at ... or (574) 850-1506 to request a copy or schedule an interview.About the AuthorChris Keefer is a Preventive Law expert dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners with practical tools to navigate legal risks. His book, "The Legal Wellness Kit," reflects his mission to make legal wellness accessible to all.

